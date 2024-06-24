Here's a look at the tax rates for the 17 Summit County school districts

Voters in the Akron Public Schools district will be asked to approve new taxes in the upcoming November election.

The school board recently voted to put an operating levy and bond issue on the November ballot. A proposed 7.6-mill operating levy would help fund the district's daily expenditures, while a 1.3-mill bond issue would go toward paying for a new North High School building.

What is a mill? How is a millage rate determined?

A mill, a unit of value used to express the rate of a school district's property taxes, is equal to $1 taxed for every $1,000 of a property's assessed value. The Akron Public Schools district is in the middle of the pack for Summit County school districts when it comes to being taxed, with a total school millage rate of 79.56.

"Millage rates help to calculate the property taxes that go towards school funding. The formula to finding out the tax rate is to multiply 35% of the assessed property value by the effective millage rate, and that sum would be divided by 1,000," said Christina Balliet, finance director for the Summit County Fiscal Office.

The millage rates depend on what levies have been approved by each district. School districts determine how much funding they need to raise for operating costs, and the millage rates are based on how much each district needs to raise.

"School districts create a budget each year where they say, 'we generate this much money and we need this much more for daily expenditures,' so based on the amount they need, the millage rates are generated to a place they would need to be to bring in the money the school districts need," said Mike Migden, the assistant chief of staff for the Summit County Fiscal Office.

The total school millage for each district includes both the voter approved mills, or "outside mills,"as well as the government-mandated mills, otherwise known as "inside mills."

Some school districts also collect an income tax. Funds for these income taxes are used for school operation purposes, or permanent improvements.

Millage rates for school districts in Summit County

These are the current school millage rates for the 2023 tax year/2024 collection year for Summit County school districts, according to the Summit County Fiscal Office.

The rates listed are the full rates as approved by voters. They do not include a reduction factor based on reappraisals that is applied to a voted levy's full rate, resulting in the effective tax rate:

Akron City School District: 79.56

Barberton CSD : 63.40

Copley/Fairlawn CSD : 66.37

Coventry Local School District : 71.32

Cuyahoga Falls CSD : 80.01

Green CSD : 41.88

Hudson CSD : 96.88

Manchester LSD : 74.01

Mogadore CSD : 86.84

Nordonia Hills CSD : 74.59

Norton CSD : 62.27

Revere LSD : 60.77

Springfield LSD : 51.70

Stow-Munroe Falls CSD : 53.53

Tallmadge CSD : 77.92

Twinsburg CSD : 72.36

Woodridge LSD: 59.12

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: A breakdown of tax rates for Summit County school districts