Here's a look at what Stevens Point area voters will see on their fall 2024 ballots

STEVENS POINT − Voters in the Stevens Point area will choose leaders in partisan elections this fall to carry out the work of local government and represent their interests in the state and federal governing bodies.

Candidates in the fall election must declare a political party and each party chooses one candidate with a primary election on Aug. 13, if needed. The general election between candidates of different parties will be held on Nov. 5.

Candidates may declare their intention to run up to the Friday prior to the election, but the deadline to turn in official paperwork and nomination signatures for their name to appear on the ballot was June 3. Candidates who missed this deadline may still register as "write-in" candidates until Nov. 1.

This is the first election with the new state legislative district maps following nonpartisan redistricting after a ruling by the Wisconsin Supreme Court in December.

To learn more about registering to vote and to find your district and polling place, visit My Vote Wisconsin.

Here is a look at some of the county, state and federal seats that will appear on local ballots this fall. Incumbents are denoted with an (i).

Portage County offices

These county offices are considered partisan according to the Wisconsin Constitution and each seat has a four-year term.

County clerk

Democratic: Maria Davis (i)

County treasurer

Democratic: Pamela R. Przybelski (i)

Register of deeds

Democratic: Cynthia A. Wisinski (i)

Wisconsin Legislature

Wisconsin state senators are elected to four-year terms. Assembly representatives are elected to two-year terms.







See the new state Senate districts

This map shows Wisconsin state Senate districts under the previous 2022 map on the left, and the new 2024 map on the right. Each district is colored according to whether itleans Democrat, leans Republican, or is acompetitive district (within 5%).

Old maps (2022)

New maps (2024)

Note: The partisan lean of districts is calculated based on voting data from national and local elections from 2016 to 2022. Districts with less than 5% difference in Republican and Democratic votes are considered competitive districts.

Map by Andrew Hahn and Eva Wen / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Senate District 24

The district covers a portion of southwest central Wisconsin or parts of Jackson, Wood, Portage, Monroe, Juneau and Adams counties. The cities of Stevens Point, Wisconsin Rapids, Tomah, Black River Falls and Mauston are within its boundaries.

Patrick Testin is serving his second four-year term since being elected in 2016.

Democratic: Collin McNamara, Stevens Point

Republican: Patrick Testin (i), Stevens Point







See the new state Assembly districts

This map shows Wisconsin state Assembly districts under the previous 2022 map on the left, and the new 2024 map on the right. Each district is colored according to whether itleans Democrat, leans Republican, or is acompetitive district (within 5%).

Old maps (2022)

New maps (2024)

Note: The partisan lean of districts is calculated based on voting data from national and local elections from 2016 to 2022. Districts with less than 5% difference in Republican and Democratic votes are considered competitive districts.

Map by Andrew Hahn and Eva Wen / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Assembly District 57

The district is assembled by the entirety of Waushara County, the southeast corner of Portage County and the southwest corner of Waupaca County. The cities of Waupaca, Wautoma, Manawa and Weyauwega; and the villages of Fremont, Plainfield, Coloma and Redgranite are within its boundaries.

This district formerly was in the city of Appleton and Lee Snodgrass of the Democratic Party was its representative. Snodgrass filed for noncandidacy in this race.

Democratic: Ruth Caves, Wild Rose

Republican: Kevin Peterson, Waupaca; Duane Wilson, Waupaca

Independent: Dylan Testin, Waupaca

Assembly District 71

The district consists of the city of Stevens Point; the villages of Plover, Whiting, Amherst and Nelsonville; and the southwest corner of Portage County plus a small piece of Adams County.

Katrina Shankland of the Democratic Party held this seat through six elections since 2013 and filed for noncandidacy to pursue Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District representative seat.

Democratic: Vinnie Miresse, Stevens Point

Republican: Bob Pahmeier, Plover

Assembly District 86

The district covers the cities of Marshfield and Pittsville; the villages of Marathon City, Edgar, Rudolph, Vesper and Junction City; and the town of Rib Falls.

John Spiros has held this seat since being elected in fall 2012. He is seeking his seventh two-year term in the seat.

Democratic: John H. Small, Marathon

Republican: Trine Spindler, Stratford; John Spiros (i), Marshfield; Donna Rozar, Marshfield

Assembly District 87

The district includes the cities of Mosinee, Schofield and Marion; the villages of Kronenwetter, Rib Mountain, Rothschild, Wittenberg, Rosholt, Tigerton, Hatley, Big Falls and Scandinavia; and the town of Ringle.

Republican James Edming of Glen Flora has held the seat for five terms since 2014 and is not seeking reelection after his residence was not included in the district’s new boundaries.

Democratic: William Switalla, Wittenberg

Republican: Brent Jacobson, Mosinee; Cory Sillars, Wausau

U.S. House

Wisconsin District 3

The district encompasses southwestern Wisconsin, roughly the geographic area known as the Driftless Region and a branch reaching into central Wisconsin. It contains part or the entirety of 18 counties and the cities of La Crosse, Eau Claire, Stevens Point, Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin Rapids, Menomonie, Platteville and Viroqua.

Derrick Van Orden was elected to the seat in 2022. U.S. Congress representatives are elected to two-year terms. The seat was previously held by Ron Kind of the Democratic Party through 13 terms.

Democratic: Rebecca Cooke, Eau Claire; Katrina Shankland, Stevens Point; Eric Wilson, Eau Claire

Republican: Derrick Van Orden, Prairie Du Chien (i)

Local business news: Have you tried boba? Find this Taiwanese drink at BoBabes Bubble Tea in Stevens Point.

More local news: Portage County tourism brought in a record-breaking $258M in 2023. Here's why that matters.

Erik Pfantz covers local government and education in central Wisconsin for USA-TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin and values his background as a rural Wisconsinite. Contact him at epfantz@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Stevens Point Journal: What Stevens Point area voters will see on their fall 2024 ballots