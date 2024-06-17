Here's a look at what Marshfield area voters will see on their fall 2024 ballots

MARSHFIELD − Voters in the Marshfield area will choose leaders in partisan elections this fall to carry out the work of local government and represent their interests in the state and federal governing bodies.

Candidates in the fall election must declare a political party and each party chooses one candidate with a primary election on Aug. 13, if needed. The general election between candidates of different parties will be held on Nov. 5.

Candidates may declare their intention to run up to the Friday prior to the election, but the deadline to turn in official paperwork and nomination signatures for their name to appear on the ballot was June 3. Candidates who missed this deadline may still register as "write-in" candidates until Nov. 1.

This is the first election with the new state legislative district maps following nonpartisan redistricting after a ruling by the Wisconsin Supreme Court in December.

Here is a look at some of the county, state and federal seats that will appear on local ballots this fall. Incumbents are denoted with an (i).

Wood County offices

These county offices are considered partisan according to the Wisconsin Constitution and each seat has a four-year term.

District attorney

Republican: Jonathan Barnett

Craig Lambert has served in this role for three terms since being elected in 2013 and filed for noncandidacy in this election.

County clerk

Republican: Trent Miner (i)

County treasurer

Democratic: Heather Gehrt (i)

Register of deeds

Republican: Tiffany Ringer (i)

Wisconsin Legislature

Wisconsin state senators are elected to four-year terms. Assembly representatives are elected to two-year terms. Neither Marshfield area state senators Jesse James of the 23rd District or Cory Tomczyk of the 29th District are up for election this year.







See the new state Assembly districts

This map shows Wisconsin state Assembly districts under the previous 2022 map on the left, and the new 2024 map on the right. Each district is colored according to whether itleans Democrat, leans Republican, or is acompetitive district (within 5%).

Old maps (2022)

New maps (2024)

Note: The partisan lean of districts is calculated based on voting data from national and local elections from 2016 to 2022. Districts with less than 5% difference in Republican and Democratic votes are considered competitive districts.

Map by Andrew Hahn and Eva Wen / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Assembly District 69

The district contains the entirety of Clark County, the cities of Medford and Abbotsford, and the village of Athens.

Donna Rozar was elected to two terms in this seat before her residence was shifted to the 86th District during redistricting. She is now seeking the seat in the 86th District.

Democratic: Roger Halls, Stanley

Republican: Karen Hurd, Thorp; Lori J. Voss, Abbotsford

Assembly District 86

The district covers the cities of Marshfield and Pittsville; the villages of Marathon City, Edgar, Rudolph, Vesper and Junction City; and the town of Rib Falls.

John Spiros has held this seat since being elected in fall 2012. He is seeking his seventh two-year term in the seat.

Democratic: John H. Small, Marathon

Republican: Trine Spindler, Stratford; John Spiros (i), Marshfield; Donna Rozar, Marshfield

U.S. House

Wisconsin District 7

The district encompasses most of northwest and northcentral Wisconsin and its southern boundaries roughly form a triangle with its southernmost point in Necedah. It contains part or the entirety of 20 counties and the cities of Wausau, Superior, Hudson, Rhinelander, Bayfield, and Marshfield.

Tom Tiffany has been elected to the seat since 2020. U.S. Congress representatives are elected to two-year terms.

Democratic: Elsa Rae Duranceau, Merrill; Kyle Kilbourn, Harshaw

Republican: Tom Tiffany (i), Hazelhurst

