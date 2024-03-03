Here's a look back at our top stories of the week

Here's a roundup of our top stories from the past week.

After wife's death, years of complaints Florida launches investigation into Dr. Ben Brown

Three months have passed since 33-year-old Hillary Brown, the wife of plastic surgeon Ben Brown, died after her husband performed several procedures on her at his Gulf Breeze office, and there’s still no word on the young mother's cause of death.

Hillary was taken off life support on Nov. 28, about a week after she went into cardiac arrest while Ben Brown was in the midst of the procedures at Restore Plastic Surgery in Gulf Breeze.

SRSO released a statement in early December that said the cause and manner of Hillary's Brown's death is pending the receipt of the autopsy protocol from the District One medical examiners office. Once investigators have the final results, they say the State Attorney’s Office will also review them and release information on the case.

In the meantime, the Florida Department of Health (FDOH) is also investigating Brown.

Florida Rep. Michelle Salzman, R-Pensacola, is chair of the House of Representatives healthcare regulation subcommittee. She said the health department is looking into Brown, but that it’s an “open investigation” and details on it have not been released.

Full story: After wife's death, years of complaints Florida launches investigation into Dr. Ben Brown

Escambia County v. Pam Childers trial ends early. Judge ask for written arguments

The trial over Escambia County's controversial local retirement plan for county commissioners ended early Tuesday, but it will be at least another two weeks before the judge will reach a decision in the case.

Attorneys for Escambia County rested their case Tuesday afternoon in their lawsuit against Escambia County Clerk and Comptroller Pam Childers.

Childers' attorneys immediately moved to dismiss on the grounds the county had failed to prove Childers was required to issue the payments and that the testimony given by the county's witnesses went to Childers' argument that the local retirement plan is illegal under state law.

Full story: Escambia County v. Pam Childers trial ends early. Judge ask for written arguments

Escambia County employee dies after falling from a boom lift

A 59-year-old Escambia County employee died Monday morning during an "incident" while cutting down and removing trees.

The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death, saying the incident occurred around 9 a.m. on Cove Avenue.

Details released later in the day indicated that part of the tree fell and hit the boom arm employees were using while cutting down the tree. The tree that struck the boom arm knocked a 59-year-old man from the bucket and he plummeted to the ground.

Full story: Escambia County employee dies after falling from a boom lift

About 30,000 fans gathered for Pensacon this year, and plans are already underway for 2025

After bringing in about 30,000 people to downtown Pensacola for another successful year, Pensacon organizers are already ready to share the love with fans through planning next year's festival.

The 12th annual Pensacon will be Feb. 14-16 and themed “We Love Pensacon," as a nod to the festival falling on Valentine's weekend.

Twelve initial celebrity guests were announced live Sunday afternoon at the Pensacola Bay Center, including actors from the popular Amazon Prime animated series “Hazbin Hotel,” Ericka Henningsen, Blake Roman and Amir Talai.

Another exciting arrival will be a reunion of the Space Marines from the seminal 1986 sci-fi film “Aliens,” featuring actors Michael Biehn, Mark Rolston, Cynthia Scott, Daniel Kash, William Hope, Jenette Goldstein and Rico Ross.

Full story: About 30,000 fans gathered for Pensacon this year, and plans are already underway for 2025

Grover's Fingers and Wings opening new location, first of five on owner's to-do list

Having five booths has never stopped Grover’s Fingers and Wings from packing their old-school diner 14 hours a day for breakfast, lunch and dinner service. Even so, having just a few more seats couldn’t hurt. Now, a sparkling new 1950s-styled, 40-seat second location of Grover’s is slated to make its debut in Milton by Christmas.

While the original at 9418 N. Davis Highway is known for its no-frills environment when it comes to quality and affordable food, the additional location off Harvelle Street will have a little more glitz and glamour in design. Cherry red booths with the embroidered Chevrolet logo, black-and-white checkered floors and granite countertops are in the works.

But Grover’s simple menu, known for its juicy burgers and larger than life chicken fingers, will have the same recipes customers have known and loved since the beginning at their new Milton location.

Grover’s owner Michael Graham said the Milton location is the only the start of his expansion plans and he would like to grow to have about five identical restaurants over the next five years, built from scratch each time.

Full story: Grover's Fingers and Wings opening new location, first of five on owner's to-do list

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola top news stories: Feb. 26-March 1 Pensacon, Grover's