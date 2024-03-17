Here's a look back at our top stories of the week

Here's a roundup of our top stories from the past week.

Santa Rosa County to get its fourth Walmart as plans are hatched to open a Pace store

America's number one retailer's presence continues to grow in Santa Rosa County as plans are being discussed to open a Walmart Shopping Center in the county's north end at the corner of West Spencer Field and Berryhill roads.

A pre-application meeting was held Tuesday between Santa Rosa County Planning Department staff and Noah Keefe, who county records indicate is working on behalf of Foresite Group LLC based out of Waynesville, NC.

County Planning and Zoning Director Shawn Ward said Wednesday comments from the meeting were being compiled and would be posted publicly within a couple of days.

The arrival is indicative of where and how fast growth is occurring in Santa Rosa County. The new Walmart will be located approximately five miles north and west of the existing Walmart Super Center on US Highway 90 in Milton.

Escambia man discovers home he's been renting to own for a decade has already been sold

The resident living at this home on Petunia Avenue faces sanctions by Escamia County Code Enforcement.

Melvin East has had a rough go of it, lately. The 59-year-old Pensacola man recently lost his leg due to a medical condition and soon after suffered a heart attack.

He is also facing citations and fines over the condition of his house and yard, a case that has been ongoing for months since before his health trouble.

Escambia County code enforcement officers say East’s Pensacola home needs repairs to the roof and windows to bring it up to code, and his yard is full of nuisance conditions like trash and debris.

He appeared in a wheelchair before a county magistrate over the citations on Tuesday, asking for more time to recover so he can do more to address the problems.

While the magistrate agreed to East’s request, he brought up another concern. That the house East believes he is renting-to-own does not actually belong to him.

Gulf Breeze builder allegedly pointed gun at process server after being sued for fraud

A Gulf Breeze builder was charged with assault after he allegedly pulled a gun on a civil process server when being served in a fraud lawsuit alleging he overcharged for a Pensacola Beach home renovation by more than $1.2 million.

Michael Mabire is charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault with a weapon for allegedly pulling a gun on a civil process server while she was serving him a notice that he and his business partner were being sued.

Mabire's business partner is Jesse Casey, a county employee who works as an aide to District 1 Escambia County Commissioner Jeff Bergosh. Mabire performs work under Casey's general contractor license.

Casey was served notice of the lawsuit on March 7, according to court records.

UWF puts Fred Levin's Timeless Tanglewood mansion up for sale for $2,999,000. See inside:

Fred Levin's Tanglewood Estate in Pensacola on Thursday, January 18, 2018. Mr. Levin has donated this estate to the University of West Florida.

The late Fred Levin’s former mansion, known now as the UWF President’s Club at Timeless Tanglewood, is up for sale for $2,999,000 after it was gifted to the University of West Florida in 2018. At the time of the donation, the mansion and its belongings were appraised at more than $8 million.

The UWF President’s Club at Timeless Tanglewood was used by the university to provide “enriching learning experiences” for students while also serving as venue for meetings and events supporting its mission.

The property also plays host to visiting dignitaries and scholars from around the world for the enhancement of UWF academic programs, according to the UWF website.

The mansion was the largest donation UWF had received at the time.

A Santa Rosa County businessman bought a building to help disabled. Now he wants them gone.

Jessica Gainus has development disabilities. The 34-year-old Santa Rosa County woman has been coming to the Arc of the Emerald Coast’s adult day training center in Milton for 10 years. She is one of about two dozen other disabled adults who regularly attend the program in northern Santa Rosa County.

The disabled adults in the program receive tutoring in basic education, life skills such as cooking, as well as enjoy arts and crafts, and each other’s company.

Jessica’s mother, Paulette, says the five-day-a-week program has been a “blessing” to her and their family. It not only provides a safe place for her daughter away from home, but it also helps her grow socially and academically.

The Arc’s adult day training center has been located at 6225 Dixie Road in Milton for 30 years. Many of the people in the program have been attending for much of that time.

However, after three decades in the same building, the Arc has been told to vacate the property by the owner, Gulf Breeze businessman Eric Herrholz. The move has left the agency without a permanent home for the program in the north end of Santa Rosa County.

