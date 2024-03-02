Here's your list of Stark County schools that are closed for the April 8 eclipse
The timing of a rare solar eclipse and an influx of visitors has prompted school districts across the state to cancel classes April 8.
Northeast Ohio is in the path of the solar eclipse, with it passing through cities such as Toledo, Mansfield, Akron and Cleveland. Stark County is on the edge of the 124-mile-wide band in Ohio that will experience the total solar eclipse — an event that hasn't occurred in the state in more than 200 years.
The total eclipse will last for approximately three minutes and 40 seconds in parts of the path.
With the eclipse happening when many schools will be dismissing students, the Ohio Department of Education & Workforce is encouraging districts to plan now for traffic and potential safety concerns. Many districts have opted to cancel classes.
Which Stark County schools have canceled classes for the eclipse?
These Canton-area schools are closed on April 8:
Alliance City Schools
Brown Local Schools
Canton City Schools
Canton Country Day School
Canton Local Schools
Canton Montessori School
Carrollton Exempted Village Schools
Central Catholic High School
Dalton Local Schools
Fairless Local Schools
Green Local Schools
Heritage Christian School
Jackson Local Schools
Lake Center Christian School
Lake Local Schools
Louisville City Schools
Marlington Local Schools
Massillon City Schools
Minerva Area Christian
Minerva Local Schools
North Canton City Schools
Northwest Local Schools
Osnaburg Local Schools
Perry Local Schools
Plain Local Schools
Sandy Valley Local Schools
Sebring Local Schools (in-service day)
Tuslaw Local Schools
Minerva Area Christian School will have an early dismissal at 11:45 a.m. West Branch Local Schools has not made a decision yet.
This story will be updated as schools make a decision.
This article originally appeared on The Independent: Which Stark County schools are closed for the eclipse?