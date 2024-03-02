Here's your list of Stark County schools that are closed for the April 8 eclipse

Robin Gill, astronomy education specialist at The Wilderness Center in Sugar Creek Township, conducts a program to teach those interested how to successfully and safely view the solar eclipse.

The timing of a rare solar eclipse and an influx of visitors has prompted school districts across the state to cancel classes April 8.

Northeast Ohio is in the path of the solar eclipse, with it passing through cities such as Toledo, Mansfield, Akron and Cleveland. Stark County is on the edge of the 124-mile-wide band in Ohio that will experience the total solar eclipse — an event that hasn't occurred in the state in more than 200 years.

The total eclipse will last for approximately three minutes and 40 seconds in parts of the path.

With the eclipse happening when many schools will be dismissing students, the Ohio Department of Education & Workforce is encouraging districts to plan now for traffic and potential safety concerns. Many districts have opted to cancel classes.

Which Stark County schools have canceled classes for the eclipse?

These Canton-area schools are closed on April 8:

Alliance City Schools

Brown Local Schools

Canton City Schools

Canton Country Day School

Canton Local Schools

Canton Montessori School

Carrollton Exempted Village Schools

Central Catholic High School

Dalton Local Schools

Fairless Local Schools

Green Local Schools

Heritage Christian School

Jackson Local Schools

Lake Center Christian School

Lake Local Schools

Louisville City Schools

Marlington Local Schools

Massillon City Schools

Minerva Area Christian

Minerva Local Schools

North Canton City Schools

Northwest Local Schools

Osnaburg Local Schools

Perry Local Schools

Plain Local Schools

Sandy Valley Local Schools

Sebring Local Schools (in-service day)

Tuslaw Local Schools

Minerva Area Christian School will have an early dismissal at 11:45 a.m. West Branch Local Schools has not made a decision yet.

This story will be updated as schools make a decision.

