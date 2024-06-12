Here's how to learn more about how Indiana could help pay for you to reduce energy costs

EVANSVILLE — Residents wanting to learn more about Indiana's new home energy rebate program will have the chance this week.

The Indiana Office of Energy Development will host a public meeting from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 13 at the CK Newsome Center at 100 E. Walnut St. Advanced registration isn't required but can be completed online.

After in-person meetings are complete there will be a final virtual session from 5:30 to 6 p.m. CDT June 27.

What is the energy rebate program?

According to the OED, Indiana has been given about $182 million in federal funds that are meant to be used for initiatives aimed to help Hoosiers reduce energy costs. The U.S. Department of Energy administers the fund, which is a part of the Inflation Reduction Act.

The money helps two main programs: Home Efficiency Rebate Program and Home Appliance Rebate Program.

Home Efficiency Rebate Program

According to OED, HOMES is available to single-family and multi-family residential units. Eligible work includes: air sealing, insulation and updates for "installation of heat pump HVAC system, heat pump water heaters and other energy efficiency improvements."

"Qualified energy efficiency upgrades that achieve at least 20% in energy savings will be eligible for rebates up to the lesser of $2,000 or 50% of the project cost," according to the project website.

Home Appliance Rebate Program

HEAR is set up for low and moderate-income households, but is also open for single-family and multi-family units.

Appliance and equipment upgrades include:

High-efficiency equipment: heat pump water heaters, space heating and cooling heat pumps, stoves and clothes dryers.

Electrical upgrades: Crucial electrical system enhancements like service load centers/panels and electrical wiring.

What is the timeline for the program starting?

ODE plans to submit its plans for the approval from the federal government in July and receive approval in September.

The start of the program is then expected in October.

Other ways to comment, ask questions

Comments and suggestions can be sent via an online form found on the Indiana Office of Energy Development website.

Questions can be sent via email at rebates@oed.in.gov.

