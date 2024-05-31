Here's who will lead the University of Southern Indiana on a temporary basis

EVANSVILLE — The University of Southern Indiana Board of Trustees has selected Steven Bridges, its vice president of finance and administration, to serve as interim president following outgoing President Ron Rochon's announcement he would be leaving this summer.

The board held an executive session Friday, followed by a public session where the interim president was selected. Bridges will take over on July 20.

Bridges, a USI graduate, serves as the "chief fiscal officer" for the university. In 2023, he earned $212,194, making him the seventh-highest paid public employee in Vanderburgh County.

Rochon, meanwhile, is taking a new position at California State University-Fullerton and he announced last week his first day in the new position would be July 22, 2024.

Selected in 2018, Rochon is only the fourth president in USI's history, and the university's first Black president.

