Here's the latest about the man and woman charged in a central Topeka animal cruelty case

A plea hearing has been set for 9 a.m. July 12 for Charles C. Solomon, 28, who faces 26 misdemeanor charges of cruelty to animals linked to the Jan. 30 rescue of numerous dogs and cats from a central Topeka home.

The hearing was scheduled Thursday by Shawnee County District Court Magistrate Christopher Turner.

Information wasn't available about what any plea agreement involved might say.

Also charged in the case is Desiree E. Therrien, 30, who faces eight misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals.

She is scheduled to next make an appearance June 26 in Shawnee County District Court.

Topeka police and partnering agencies found 18 deceased animals and rescued 73 more from this house at 1415 S.W. Fillmore.

Why were Charles Solomon and Desiree Therrien charged?

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay's office charged Solomon and Therrien after 73 animals, most of them dogs and cats, were rescued Jan. 30 from the house where they lived at 1415 S.W. Fillmore.

In addition, 18 deceased animals were found.

The surviving animals lived "in squalor, with floors and walls coated in layers of filth and feces, and no apparent access to clean water," the Humane Society of the United States said on Facebook.

Many were emaciated and ill with a variety of serious conditions, including upper respiratory problems and eye issues, it said.

But after spending time recovering at animal shelters, all 73 of the animals were adopted out, said Kirsten Peek, manager of media relations for HSUS.

Miami County officials said earlier this year they were investigating a potential link between Solomon, Therrien and allegations of animal neglect there, but no criminal charges against either have since been filed in that county.

Contact Tim Hrenchir at threnchir@gannett.com or 785-213-5934.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Plea hearing set Thursday for defendant in Topeka animal cruelty case