Here's the latest in the case against the Topeka man charged in the death of Zoey Felix, 5

A court hearing set to take place Thursday for Mickel Cherry, charged with capital murder in last year's Topeka killing of 5-year-old Zoey Felix, was rescheduled.

That status conference will now take place at 9 a.m. Sept. 19, said Lea Welch, administrator for Shawnee County District Court, on Wednesday.

Cherry, 26, was being held Wednesday in the Shawnee County Jail on a $2 million bond on charges of one count each of capital murder, first-degree murder and rape, jail records said.

A woman sits with a sign memorializing Zoey Felix before participating in an October march in downtown Topeka.

Why have Cherry's attorneys said they needed more time?

Cherry most recently appeared in court on March 8, when one of his attorneys — Peter Conley, senior assistant capital defender for the Kansas Death Penalty Defense Unit — told Shawnee County District Court Judge Jessica Heinen that Cherry's attorneys weren't yet ready for her to schedule a preliminary hearing.

Conley said he needed more time regarding the roughly 9,000 pages of mitigation records he had received and added that he expected to receive 25,000 pages more. Mitigation records share information about the defendant aimed at convincing the court to lessen any sentence that might subsequently be imposed.

Conley wanted in particular for prosecutors to know "where this should be going if we have a penalty phrase," he said.

Heinen on March 8 scheduled the status conference that had been set to take place Thursday.

Prosecutors aren't pursuing the death penalty — yet

While Cherry faces charges that include capital murder, prosecutors are required to file a notice of intent if they plan to seek the death penalty.

District Attorney Mike Kagay's office hasn't done so.

"That determination is typically made at the preliminary hearing, which hasn't been scheduled yet," said Katie Garceran, a spokeswoman for Kagay's office.

What happened to Zoey Felix?

Zoey often roamed her neighborhood alone and unsupervised as she formerly lived with her parents and others at a house in the block of 2200 S.E. Market, neighbors told The Capital-Journal in October.

Zoey's mother, Holly Felix, last September expelled from that house a group that included Zoey; Cherry; Ezequiel Felix-Guerrero, who was Zoey's father and had legal custody of her; and Zoey's half-sister, Katelenn Marie Cain.

The group went to live in a campsite in the 2000 block of S.E. 28th.

Zoey was brought Oct. 2 to the nearby Dillons gasoline pumps at 2010 S.E. 29th. She was suffering from injuries that proved fatal.

On Oct. 3, Topeka police said Zoey had been raped and killed the previous day.

Contact Tim Hrenchir at threnchir@gannett.com or 785-213-5934.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Court hearing postponed for man charged in Topeka death of Zoey Felix