Here's how Lakeland youth think the city leaders could attract the interest of teens

Members of Lakeland's first Youth Council have recommended a number of new, teen-centered recreational opportunities in Lakeland. Among them: Light up nine of the 27 holes at Cleveland Heights Golf Course to allow for night golf.

The Youth Council gave a presentation to the City Commission Monday morning asking permission to launch a Lakeland Youth Council Instagram, and other possible social media, to help advertise and raise awareness of different targeted teen events happening in the city — for which they had an abundance of ideas.

"A teen social media platform would help bring more awareness of the events occurring, more positive teen involvement and increase volunteer opportunities," said Chairman Ben Madden, a graduating senior of Lakeland High School. "It would decrease risky behavior as students would be more involved in events."

Madden, son of Commissioner Stephanie Madden, led a presentation that offered at least a half dozen ideas on how Lakeland staff could help the teens produce city events that would appeal to a younger audience. Many concepts involved evening or nighttime events at the city's recreational centers.

One idea was to add lighting to nine of the 27 holes at the municipal-owned Cleveland Heights Golf Course. Madden said this would allow for late-night golfing, particularly during summer when daytime temperatures soar.

"For everyone my age, everything is more fun at night," he said. "Everyone likes playing under the lights."

Madden did recognize extended use of the golf course at night would lead to additional wear and tear. He suggested city staff could balance this by limiting it to certain nights of the week or a periodic event. There was also the suggestion of setting up a chipping green near the 1916 Irish Pub for friendly competition.

Colton Pierce, a sophomore at Lakeland Christian School, said he'd like to see a late-night teen event hosted at Fletcher Park focusing on sports. The youth council suggested the city could attract teens from multiple schools by hosting pick-up soccer and football games with music and food trucks to provide some late-night snacks.

Pierce said the youth council would like to seek permission to hand out sidewalk chalk. Fletcher Park is home to the city's skate park, and there's plenty of concrete to doodle on.

Youth Council members also suggested extending the hours of Kelly Recreational Complex for spring and summer break.

Ian Goines, a junior at Lakeland Christian School, asked city commissioners to consider extending the hours of Kelly Recreational Complex for spring and summer break.

"It's a safe, fun and healthy environment for teens to play games," he said.

"It's a safe, fun and healthy environment for teens to play games," he said.

Currently, Kelly Recreational Complex is open until 9 p.m. on weekdays but offers an open gym from 1 to 8 p.m. only three days a week: Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. The complex closes early at 4 p.m. on Saturdays.

Emily Frankenberger, a graduating senior at Polk State Gateway to Collegiate High School, said she would like to see a Munn Park teen event during a Saturday Farmers Market. Frankenberger said it could feature music, games and other activities designed to give Lakeland teens a way to unwind after a hard week at school.

Nysa Williamson, a freshman at Harrison School for the Arts, said she'd like to see a tent added to the farmers market where enterprising teens could debut their business, gaining exposure and customer experience.

"What better way to give teen businesses a better opportunity to get their businesses out there, rotate the businesses weekly or bi-weekly and have an application process so they can be chosen," Serenity Smith, a junior at George Jenkins Highs School said.

Commissioner Mike Musick, who serves as the commission's liaison to the Lakeland Downtown Development Authority, said there are plans underway to have a teen market this summer with the first in early June. Musick said planning is underway for a future teen night event in Munn Park, but he did not provide specific details.

"I really like the big ideas, creative ideas," Commissioner Chad McLeod said. "We need young people to bring forward these ideas and push a little on what hasn't been done in the past."

Madden said the Youth Council hopes to narrow their ideas down with further vetting to determine what might be possible, then come forward with a way the Youth Council could lead these youth events with support from the city.

Sara-Megan Walsh can be reached at swalsh@theledger.com or 863-802-7545. Follow on X @SaraWalshFl.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: 'More fun at night': Lakeland youth ask city for later recreation