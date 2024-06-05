Here's what to know about the University of Missouri's new provost, vice chancellor

Matthew Martens recently was selected as the University of Missouri provost and executive vice chancellor. This is the chief academic officer position for the university.

Matthew Martens, who has served as an interim provost since February, was recently appointed to the full leadership role by MU President Mun Choi. Martens has worked for eight years in the Office of the Provost and during that tenure "the six-year graduation rate increased from 68% to 76%, Mizzou faculty have received a total of 140 prestigious and highly prestigious awards, and annual research expenditures increased from $280 million to $462 million," the university noted in a news release.

The provost and vice chancellor position is the chief academic officer position for the university, with oversight on faculty development and support as well as undergraduate, graduate and professional education.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to serve as provost at an institution that I care so deeply about. It is an honor of a lifetime.” Martens said. “Mizzou already has great momentum, and I look forward to working with our faculty, staff, students and other university partners on achieving excellence each and every day.”

Martens continues in his role with the MizzouForward Initiative of hiring new faculty and staff, retaining current faculty and staff and investments in faculty and student success programs. He currently is preparing for MU's next comprehensive accreditation evaluation in 2025.

“Dr. Martens is a talented, dedicated and effective leader who cares deeply about the University of Missouri,” Choi said in the release. “He is a proven partner who will work across the university to continue our commitment to research excellence, supporting faculty success and providing a world-class educational experience for our students.”

Robin Wenneker, chair of the University of Missouri Board of Curators, also celebrated the appointment.

“His impressive administrative and leadership skills make Matt the ideal provost to lead our academic enterprise. With our talented Mizzou leadership team, we are excited for the opportunities that lie ahead for Mizzou — whether in the classroom, in the research labs, or on the playing field.”

Martens has a bachelor’s degree from Boston College, a master’s degree from the University of North Carolina and a doctorate in educational and counseling psychology from the University of Missouri. Martens previously worked at State University of New York at Albany and the University of Memphis before returning to the faculty at Mizzou in 2009.

Martens is a nationally recognized scholar in the field of health psychology of adults and adolescents, and cited in more than 125 peer-reviewed journal articles and book chapters. His research was funded from a variety of agencies including the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and the U.S. Department of Education, the university noted.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Matthew Martens named University of Missouri provost, vice chancellor