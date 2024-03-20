Here's what we know about Tuesday's fatal shooting in Coldwater

COLDWATER — More details are coming out after a Michigan State Police tactical officer shot and killed Richard Wilkinson following a six-hour standoff at his Pine Knob home just before 2 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The 32-year-old man refused to come out of his trailer at 85 Lucky Drive after Coldwater Police followed him to his home.

MSP tactical units tore the wall out of the trailer bedroom after Richard Wilkinson refused to surrender to police early Tuesday morning at his Pine Knob trailer.

Coldwater Police Chief Joe Scheid said the shooting death was unfortunate. "Many small communities have said nothing like that would happen here. You always have to be prepared and do your best."

Scheid called the MSP Emergency Support Team to help after Wilkinson refused to cooperate about 8 p.m. Monday, "based on information we had."

Scheid said Battle Creek Police asked for help serving a multi-count warrant, which included a home invasion.

Landlord Flip Johnson rented the trailer to Wilkinson on Feb. 28 when Wilkinson said he needed a place to live. Johnson had known Wilkinson and his family since Wilkinson was a teen.

Johnson said Wilkinson called him over the weekend and admitted he broke into his wife's home in Calhoun County to see his kids.

Neighbor Paul Butcher said he met Wilkinson only Monday morning when he jump-started Wilkinson's car for him. "When he got back, he went in the house and the cops came right behind him."

Butcher watched and listened from his home across the street, unwilling to leave his elderly dogs. The police " first started with the front door. The whole time they're saying, 'Richard, give up your weapon. You're under arrest, and turn yourself in. We will not harm you,'" Butcher said.

Paul Butcher watched MSP and Coldwater Police try to talk neighbor Richard Wilkinson into giving himself up for several hours Monday night and into Tuesday morning.

Butcher said police shot pepper balls and spray into the trailer.

According to dispatch records, the Coldwater Fire Department was called for a structure fire at 8:05 p.m., and trucks returned at 12:53 a.m. Tuesday morning.

"They were not actively involved," Scheid said.

Butcher said the tear gas and spray was very thick.

Johnson said the smell was so strong Monday morning he could not enter the trailer.

After putting a phone in the front door to try to talk Wilkinson out, the man refused.

Finally, the MSP Emergency Support unit used its tank-like vehicle to knock a hole in the trailer's back bedroom area. Vehicle tracks were evident in the muddy yard.

The MSP release said, "Wilkinson confronted police while armed with an AR style rifle. In response, a single member of the ES team fired rounds at Wilkinson resulting in fatal injuries."

Central dispatch sent medical responders at 1:42 a.m. for shots fired.

Detectives from Lansing's First District Investigative Response Team began an investigation. The MSP Lansing Lab processed the scene. An autopsy was performed at Corewell Health, formerly Spectrum Health, in Grand Rapids.

Prosecutor Zack Stempien said, "I did go to the scene and review the case with the assigned detectives, but I have no reports yet."

The prosecutor said Wilkinson had no cases pending in Branch County.

The trooper involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, per MSP policies and procedures.

