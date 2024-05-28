Here's what you should know about Shreveport's litigation over Fair Grounds Field

The City of Shreveport has been embroiled in a nearly two-year court battle over the demolition of Fair Grounds Field.

On September 9, 2022, a local organization took legal action against the city in the First Judicial District Court of Caddo Parish to protect the stadium, citing potential health risks to the public if the stadium were to be torn down.

What Fair Grounds Field looks like on Tuesday, May 21, 2024.

In 2022, then-Mayor Adrian Perkins announced the vacant baseball field was set to be demolished for the construction of a new state-of-the-art multi-sports facility. However, Mayor Tom Arceneaux announced in February 2024 that the city would back out of its deal to build a new facility and halted demolition following a feasibility study.

Who is involved in the lawsuit?

Friends of Fairgrounds Field, LLC and John V. Lowe are named as defendants in the suit, according to court documents.

As described in the documents, Friends of Fairgrounds Field is an "organization formed by individuals who seek the preservation, improvement and development of the are upon which Fairgrounds Field, Shreveport is located" and Lowe is a "retired county agent for North Louisiana, having served in that capacity for over 30 years and a 57-year volunteer at Louisiana State Fair who is currently doing volunteer work at the State Fairgrounds adjacent to Fairgrounds Field."

The City of Shreveport and Henderson Construction Services, Inc. are named as defendants.

What's the purpose of the lawsuit?

Fairgrounds Field has historically been used as a stadium and for other public uses but has fallen into disuse and and disrepair for more than ten years, as described in court documents.

The lawsuit alleges that the stadium has long been infested with bats and the bat colony over the years substantial guano deposits, and demolition would expose Shreveport residents to a life-threatening microscopic fungus, known as histoplasmosis.

The City entered into a demolition contract with Henderson Construction Services, Inc. on June 27, 2022 for the amount of $280,306. The scope of work detailed in the bid package, according to the court documents, did not include provisions for bats, bat removal, or remediation of guano and Histoplasma.

A change order was executed by the City on July 14, 2022, increasing the contract amount to $192,500, with the modification defined as "remove bats from the stadium and provide bat guano cleanup." The work requirements and specifications for this subcontract imposed on the subcontractor are not described in any other documents, according to court documents.

Perault Nuisance Wildlife Control, LLC was selected to provide subcontractor services to "remove bats from the stadium and provide guano cleanup."

In June 2022, United Bat Control, Inc. submitted a detailed and comprehensive proposal to Henderson Construction Services, Inc. for bat removal, guano removal and "histoplasmosis remediation," as well as odor control at a proposed total cost of $167,850. According to court filings, United's proposal was rejected, for reasons best known to the City and Henderson.

Henderson began work on the demolition and, on August 22, 2022, Perault began bat removal, as process that was documented by a number of Shreveport area news media, including an interview with representatives regarding their work in removing the bats and relocated them several miles away. The interviews and articles contained no information on guano disinfection or histoplasmosis remediation.

In September 2022, United was asked to return to Shreveport and inspect the stadium in connection with bat issues. A number of Shreveport residents, who invited United, were concerned about this work and many of them opposed the demolition of the stadium under any circumstances.

According to court documents, based upon observations at the Fair Grounds Field and reports from United, Friends of Fairgrounds Field and Lowe believe that bat infestations remain at Fair Grounds Field and substantial guano deposits remain on the premises, un-remediated.

Lowe and Friends of Fairgrounds Field learned on Monday, September 26, 2022 that subcontractors would begin the process of pulverizing the structural elements of Fair Grounds Friend, including concrete and other structural elements ladened with layers of guano deposits.

The plaintiffs believe that the pulverized chunks of the contaminated chunks will then be placed into industrial concrete grinders, which are notorious, even under the best of circumstances, for creating huge clouds or particulate matter, which become airborne and cover surfaces of surrounding properties.

Lowe and Friends of Fairgrounds Field believed that pathogen-laden particulate matter would likely be released into the air, causing a dusty coat of dangerous particulate matter over the Louisiana State Fairgrounds, and in the neighborhood adjacent thousands reside.

The lawsuit alleges that the organization, its members, and other individuals who utilize the Louisiana State Fairgrounds would be adversely affected by the developments and exposed to harmful airborne particles, which can lead to respiratory diseases and, in severe cases, death.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Shreveport's Fair Grounds Field litigation: What you need to know