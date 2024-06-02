Here's what we know about the shooting that killed a Gila River police officer and civilian

Law enforcement and public officials extended condolences after news that a Gila River police officer was killed in a shooting while responding to a disturbance call early Saturday morning.

Officer Joshua Briese, another officer, and four civilians were injured from shots fired. Briese and another individual died from their injuries, officials said.

Stephen Roe Lewis, governor of the Gila River Indian Community, released a statement later Saturday morning in response to the fatal shooting.

"I know I speak for our entire community when I say that we grieve for our fallen and injured police officers and every community member touched by such tragic violence," Lewis's statement read. "Nothing cuts deeper than a life cut short."

Here's what we know about the shooting that killed Briese and another individual, and injured several others.

What led to the police shooting in Gila River Indian Community?

Officers were responding to a disturbance at about 2 a.m. on Saturday in Santan, District 4, of the Gila River Indian Community, according to the Gila River Police Department.

Joshua Briese, who had been with the Police Department for less than a year, and another officer responded to the disturbance call involving a large crowd.

Multiple gunshots were fired and both officers were struck, according to a Gila River Police Department Facebook post.

Neighbors told The Arizona Republic that a teenager was hosting a birthday party at a residence when officers responded to the scene.

Fallout after fatality: Gila River leaders issue ban on dances after officer killed in shooting at house party

Where is Santan?

The Santan District, also known as District 4, is located on the Gila River Indian Community reservation, which is made up of seven districts. The community is adjacent to the south side of the cities of Chandler and Phoenix, within the Phoenix Metropolitan Area in Pinal and Maricopa counties.

The Gila River Police Department is headquartered in Sacaton, the capital of the Gila River Indian Community.

Wanted to make father proud: 'He was a sweet kid': Slain Gila River officer overcame hardships to follow in dad's footsteps

Who was Officer Joshua Briese?

Joshua Briese had been with the Gila River Police Department for less than a year and was still in field training.

Briese was the son of former Yellowstone County Sheriff's Officer David Briese, who also died in the line of duty.

David Briese was killed in November 2006 in an automobile accident on Interstate 90, near King Avenue West in Billings, Montana, while responding to a backup call for an officer who was dealing with a combative impaired driver, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Who were the other people injured and killed?

Officials have not released the identity of anyone else injured in the shooting.

Both officers were taken to the hospital. Briese died from his injuries, while the other officer was in serious but stable condition, according to police.

Four other people were struck by gunfire. One of them died, and the three others were being treated at area hospitals.

It was not immediately clear, as of Sunday morning, what their conditions were.

Is there a suspect for the Gila River Indian Community shooting?

Officials did not say on Saturday whether they had identified a suspect in the shooting that killed Briese and a civilian, and injured several others.

On Saturday afternoon, the Gila River Police Department asked the community for help in the investigation, asking witnesses to contact them at 520-562-7144.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: What to know about the shooting that killed a Gila River officer