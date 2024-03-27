Here's what to know about NM State Police officer Justin Hare's funeral

Mar. 26—The funeral for New Mexico State Police officer Justin Hare is scheduled for Wednesday morning in Albuquerque and is open to the public.

Hare was killed in the line of duty west of Tucumcari on March 15.

Services will take place at 11 a.m. at Legacy Church, 7201 Central NW.

The gathering will be open to the public, and all law enforcement agencies are encouraged to send representatives, State Police spokesman Ray Wilson said.

"As we come together to honor the life and legacy of Officer Hare, we invite you to join us for his funeral service," reads a NMSP Facebook post. "This solemn occasion will serve as an opportunity for us to pay tribute to his dedication, bravery, and selflessness in serving and protecting our community."

Hare will be escorted from Daniels Funeral Home, 4310 Sara Road in Rio Rancho, to Legacy Church.

The services will also be streamed on the NMSP's YouTube channel, @NewMexicoStatePolice.

"Once again, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone for your unwavering support during this difficult time," the Facebook post states. "Together, let us honor and remember Officer Hare with the love and respect he deserves."

Wilson said anyone wanting to donate flowers can send them to Daniel's Family Funeral Services.