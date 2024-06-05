Here's what to know about the major Milwaukee-area freeway construction projects this summer

Drivers can continue to expect to see several reconstruction and resurfacing projects throughout the Milwaukee area this summer.

For all projects, local access will be maintained for residents and business. All work is weather-dependent and could change, said Wisconsin Department of Transportation spokesperson Chris Verhyen.

For more information on each project, you can go to projects.511wi.gov/region/southeast.

Here are some details about the ongoing projects near you this summer:

I-41 (Brown Street to Capitol Drive), Milwaukee County

Crews are rehabilitating I-43 between Brown Street and Capitol Drive and five bridges over the interstate. The project also includes reconstructing the median and improving drainage.

The project is scheduled to be completed in spring 2025. Drivers can expect long-term lane closures in each direction for median and auxiliary lane reconstruction, long-term closures of Wright and Burleigh streets and ramp closures.

I-43 projects (Glendale to Grafton), Milwaukee and Ozaukee counties

Drivers can expect continued construction on the 14-mile stretch of I-43 between Silver Spring Drive and Wisconsin 60 (Washington Street) in Milwaukee and Ozaukee counties.

Scheduled completion for this corridor is mid-2025. Traffic impacts for these projects include overnight lane, ramp and full freeway closures and long-term local and road and ramp closures. Two lanes of traffic in each direction are maintained during peak travel times.

Traffic is anticipated to be open to three lanes in each direction between Highland Road and State 60 this summer.

I-894 projects (89th Street to 35th Street), Milwaukee County

The project includes resurfacing I-894 freeway lanes, reconstruction of the medians and improvements to the drainage system, guard rails and lighting. The Loomis Road bridge over I-894 will also be reconstructed.

The estimated completion is this fall. Drivers will encounter a long-term closure of the Loomis Road bridge and lane closures for median reconstruction.

Traffic impacts also include long-term local road closures at 35th Street and 51st Street and overnight lane and ramp closures to complete the pavement repairs.

I-43 resurfacing (State 60 to State 32), Ozaukee County

About 1.5 miles of I-43 between State 60 and State 32 near Grafton will be resurfaced, with an estimated completion this fall.

The park-and-ride at County V/State 32 will also be resurfaced. Other improvements also include cable guard installation and culvert repairs.

Traffic will be maintained in both directions of I-43 during peak travel hours. Drivers can expect single lane and shoulder closures for cable barrier and beam guard work and a one-week closure of the County V/State 32 park-and-ride for resurfacing, tentatively planned for October.

I-43 improvement (State 164 to Moorland Road), Waukesha County

Crews are resurfacing about six miles of Interstate 43 between State 164 and Moorland Road. Construction also includes box culvert and retaining wall repairs, drainage improvements, updates at the roundabout on Racine Avenue (County Y) and the resurfacing of the Moorland Road park-and-ride.

Construction work will be during nighttime hours with single-lane closures. The project is estimated for completion in the fall.

I-94 resurfacing (State 83 to State 16), Waukesha County

Seven miles of I-94 between State 83 and State 16 in Waukesha County will be resurfaced between now and mid-2025.

Improvements include resurfacing the Meadowbrook and Nagawaukee park-and-rides. Work on I-94 will happen during overnight hours, and the speed limit will be reduced to 55 mph while work is taking place.

Drivers can expect overnight full-freeway closures, single-lane closures, local road closures and ramp closures during the construction.

I-43 resurfacing (U.S. 12 to State 83), Waukesha and Walworth counties

Segments of I-43 between U.S. 12 and State 83 will be resurfaced. During the project, traffic will be maintained on both directions of the interstate. Traffic will be shifted to either the inside or outside lanes while resurfacing work is happening. The estimated completion for the project is in late summer.

For more information

For the most up-to-date information on these and other work zones and lane closures, you can go to 511wi.gov or the 511 WI app.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: These are Milwaukee-area freeway construction projects for summer 2024