Here's what to know about being on the road in Greater Cincinnati on Memorial Day weekend

Memorial Day is nearly here and while many are looking forward to the long weekend, it’s also a time for police to crack down on impaired driving.

Here’s what to know about staying safe and avoiding a ticket, or worse, while on the road in Greater Cincinnati this holiday weekend.

How will enforcement be different this weekend?

Starting Friday and ending late Monday, state troopers will be “highly visible” on the state’s roadways to promote traffic safety, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol news release.

Officials are urging people to wear their seat belts and designate a sober driver if they have to travel after a night of drinking.

Drivers can help keep the roads safe by calling #677 to report unsafe, dangerous or impaired driving and drug activity.

Troopers are also focusing on safety belt use over Memorial Day weekend as part of the interagency 6-State Trooper Project. Along with the OSHP, the Indiana State Police, Kentucky State Police, Michigan State Police, Pennsylvania State Police and West Virginia State Police started the initiative on May 20 and will continue it through May 27.

There will likely be more law enforcement on roadways nationwide as part of the Click It or Ticket campaign intended to remind motorists of the importance of buckling up, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The campaign runs from May 20 to June 2.

How many people were arrested for impaired driving in 2023?

In Ohio last year, the patrol made 399 arrests for driving while under the influence, officials said.

There were 26 people killed in wrecks during Memorial Day weekend last year, with 19 of those deaths linked to impaired drivers, the patrol’s release states.

In the deaths where a seatbelt was available, 11 out of 13 were unbelted. Seven of the 10 motorcyclists killed weren’t wearing a helmet.

“Whether you’re traveling to visit loved ones or enjoying a local getaway, remember to buckle up, avoid distractions and never drive under the influence,” Col. Charles Jones, patrol superintendent, said in a statement.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Memorial Day weekend 2024: What to know about staying safe on the road