Here's how to give input on city's proposed sales tax proposition, bond program

Residents seeking to have their input taken into account for the city of Corpus Christi’s upcoming bond program and sales tax proposals now have a full schedule to choose from.

Five dates are set. Four had been determined previously, but the fifth was announced Friday.

The public input sessions are intended to collect community input on the potential reauthorization and repurposement of two expiring sales taxes that are currently earmarked for seawall and arena improvements.

Some of the City Council’s previous discussions have suggested the two 1/8-cent sales tax be adjusted to include the entirety of the American Bank Center, and also flood mitigation citywide.

Changes to the scope of projects that would benefit from sales tax require voter approval.

A proposed bond program is also in discussions. A preliminary list of potential streets, parks, public safety and public facility improvements has been released for feedback.

Neither the sales tax proposition nor the proposed bond program have been finalized pending additional input from residents, city officials and stakeholders.

The town halls are scheduled for between 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

May 8: Lindale Senior Center, 3135 Swantner Dr.

May 13: Ethyl Everly Senior Center, 654 Graham Rd.

May 15: CCW Building, Choke Canyon Room, 2726 Holly Rd.

May 20: Northwest Senior Center, 9725 Up River Rd.

May 22: Del Mar College – Oso Creek campus, culinary arts building, 7002 Yorktown Blvd.

