Here's how Indianapolis police made quick arrest in Broad Ripple bar shooting

An argument between patrons at a Broad Ripple bar is said to have sparked the shooting over the weekend that killed a 37-year-old father and injured five others – leading Indianapolis police on a search that ended in an arrest.

According to a newly filed report, Indianapolis officers who responded to the hectic scene at the bar ascertained that a fight between two women erupted just prior to gunshots being fired in the early morning hours. The probable cause affidavit does not indicate what the fight was about.

In total, the gunfire at Landsharks on Saturday left six men injured. One of them, Timothy Brown Jr., died after being taken to a hospital.

More: 'The best father': Broad Ripple shooting victim was a beloved family man, mentor, coach

As forensic specialists collected shell casings and bloody clothing from the bar at 808 Broad Ripple Ave., detectives scoured the business's surveillance footage and additional security cameras posted around the neighborhood.

A detective in the report stated they identified the shooter from footage inside the bar. The man was seen firing a weapon as he moved toward the door, the same area where police retrieved cartridge casings. The suspect was accompanied by a woman, police said, and the pair ran outside after gunshots were fired. He appeared to be wearing a red ballcap, according to the footage.

From there, police said, they were able to trace the suspect by identifying the black Toyota Corolla he was driving via security cameras installed throughout the city. The Corolla carried an Arkansas license plate, police said.

Detectives ultimately traced the vehicle to an apartment complex near Southport and Bluff roads. They then unearthed a 2023 theft warrant for Nicholas Fulk, a resident of the complex. Police in the affidavit said Fulk matched the description of the suspect seen on the bar’s surveillance footage, specifically, a tattoo on his left temple.

Police said they saw Fulk and a woman walk out of the apartment Saturday morning, the woman carrying a blue backpack and Fulk carrying a black garbage bag. When approached by officers, both dropped their bags and were taken into custody.

During interviews with police, the woman said an argument ensued inside the club with another woman, which led to several people approaching them. Shots were then fired, she said. Fulk carried a gun to the club in his coat pocket, she told police, but she denied knowing if she was aware he fired the shots.

Fulk declined to speak with police without an attorney, the affidavit said.

A search of the Corolla found a red ballcap matching the hat seen in the surveillance footage, along with a Taurus G3 9mm pistol, the same caliber as the casings collected on scene.

Fulk is booked in the Marion County Jail on a murder charge and two counts of theft stemming from the 2023 warrant.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will determine final charges.

Contact reporter Sarah Nelson at sarah.nelson@indystar.com

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Broad Ripple bar shooting suspect arrested quickly. Here's how