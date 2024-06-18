Here's how you can help Ruidoso residents and fire responders impacted by wildfires

The Las Cruces Sun-News will update this article daily. Please visit www.lcsun-news.com to keep on top of more news related to the South Fork and Salt wildfires in Ruidoso.

The U.S. Forestry Division estimated 9,000 people were evacuated overnight from the villages of Ruidoso and Mescalero.

Those fleeing the South Fork Fire and Salt Fire, burning thousands of acres in the Lincoln National Forest and on Mescalero Apache Tribal land, were directed to shelters in Roswell, Capitan and Mescalero.

Dozens of firefighters from several agencies are now battling the fires.

Here's how you can help.

What type of supplies are needed by evacuees?

The following items are recommended for donation.

Blankets

Pillows

Towels

Toiletries and hygiene items

Non-perishable food items

Bottled water

Clothing

Pet supplies, food

Sleeping bags

Bandannas and work gloves

Batteries

Can I donate money to help?

The Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico is partnering with the Community Foundation of Lincoln County to support the New Mexico Wildfire Relief Fund and Emergency Action Fund by establishing the Greatest Need Fund for Lincoln and Otero counties.

The fund is accepting monetary donations by check at is 2640 El Paseo Road, Las Cruces, NM 88001. To donate, online visit https://cfsnm.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/create/fund?funit_id=4993.

The American Red Cross is accepting monetary donations. Visit https://www.redcross.org/local/az-nm/about-us/locations/new-mexico.html.

How can I share supplies?

Amador Patio, Bar & Grill is collecting supplies through June 20 at its location at 302 S. Main St. in Las Cruces. Donations can be dropped off from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Canned food donations are being accepted June 23 at White Sage Arcade located behind Fitness One starting at 6 p.m.

The LC Spark Volleyball Club will accept donations at Las Cruces High School's athletic parking lot from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. June 18.

A supply drive organized by the Nella For Senate campaign (Nella Domenici is seeking election to the U.S. Congress in the First Congressional District) is collecting items until 5 p.m. today at four locations:

8010 Palomas Ave and 5150 San Francisco Rd. in Albuquerque

201 S. Solano St. in Las Cruces

317 W. Quay Ave in Artesia

The Otero County Fairgrounds is open and accepting donations for those displaced by the fire. The fairgrounds are located at 401 Fairgrounds Rd. in Alamogordo.

Pecos Valley production located at 300 N. White Sands Blvd. in Alamogordo is accepting donation deliveries daily.

Ruidoso Fire Relief | Please consider joining us in efforts to bring relief to the residents of Ruidoso, NM and surrounding communities during this devastating time. To... | By Momentum Church Las CrucesFacebook

Is the Mescalero Apache Tribe accepting donations?

Yes. Donations can be taken to the Mescalero Community Center Gym located at 108 Central Ave. in Mescalero.

An evacuation center at the Inn of the Mountain Gods is also accepting donations.

How can I support firefighters?

The U.S. Forest Service issued a notice on June 18 that donations for firefighters were not being accepted.

"We greatly appreciate the desire to provide for our firefighters, however, we are unable to accept any donations," the notice read.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: How to help Ruidoso residents, firefighters impacted by South Fork Fire