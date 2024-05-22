Here's how you can help Greenfield Iowa recover from Tuesday's tornado

Unimaginable damage is how the Adair County Sheriff's Department described the result of the tornado that hit Greenfield, Iowa, Tuesday evening. The city is collecting monetary donations and looking for equipment to help aid in the town's recovery.

Multiple fatalities and at least a dozen injuries have been reported in Greenfield. It's not yet known how strong the tornado was or the full extent of the damage. But, much of the town of about 2,000 people has been damaged.

Before you offer a hand to Greenfield, the best thing you can do is follow the procedure. Here's how you can help Greenfield, Iowa, in the aftermath of the tornado.

Access to Greenfield, Iowa is limited after tornado

The Adair Sheriff's Department said in a Facebook post in the early hours of Wednesday morning that access to Greenfield must be limited to ensure aid can enter the town. Anyone trying to enter the town must provide identification and nonresidents may be turned away.

"In speaking with those who responded to the tornado that struck towns in western Iowa earlier this spring, these steps are needed to prevent a tremendous amount of nonessential people from slowing down the progress of those who are essential to clean up, especially utility crews trying to restore power to the city," according to the Facebook post.

There are state troopers at most entrances to Greenfield. The emergency proclmation also imposes a curfew for the city between 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. After those hours, you will need identification to prove you are essential help.

How to get credentialed to enter Greenfield, Iowa following tornado

Before you can help on the grounds in Greenfield, you must be credentialed to easily enter city limits, according to the Adair Sheriff's Office.

Visit the Iowa DOT Maintenance shed at 2313 State Highway 92, just east of Greenfield, for credentialing. The process began at 9 a.m. Wednesday. A large red Hy-Vee semi-trailer is expected to be the hub for credentialing, according to the Adair County Sheriff's Department.

Once you approach a checkpoint, you will need identification showing a Greenfield address or a specific location you are going to help. Be prepared to call someone at the address to verify where you are going, according to the Adair County Sheriff's Office.

How to volunteer to help Greenfield?

The Adair County Sheriff's Office asked anyone willing to lend manpower or equipment for cleanup efforts to comment their contact information on a Facebook post made by the department on Tuesday. The department asked that volunteers refrain from calling the dispatch number because lines are busy.

Anyone who doesn't want their direct number on the Facebook post can directly message the sheriff's office Facebook page, according to the post.

Where is the community shelter in Greenfield?

There is a community shelter in Greenfield at the Nodaway Valley Community High School at 410 NW. 2nd St. The American Red Cross sent a trailer of supplies including water and blankets Tuesday evening.

Iowa's American Red Cross Division posted to their Facebook that the agency is actively working with local emergency management in impacted areas from the severe weather on Tuesday. The American Red Cross is supporting the independent community shelter, according to the social media post.

The aid organization is still assessing the needs of the community to determine how to help.

How to make donations to Greenfield, Iowa tornado recovery

FNB Bank and Union State Bank, two local banks in Greenfield, are accepting monetary donations for tornado damage from Tuesday.

Donations can also be made to Greenfield's foundation at greenfieldiafoundation.org.

The Red Cross is also accepting donations at redcross.org/ia.

Who to contact for assistance from severe weather in Iowa?

The red cross has a hotline for anyone in need of assistance from the severe weather, according to the organizations Facebook post.

You can call 1-800-RED-CROSS or 1-800-733-2767.

"We will continue to prove comfort and support to our fellow Iowans in the coming days and weeks," the Red Cross Facebook post stated.

