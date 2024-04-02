Here's how you can help clean up your local waterways

CENTREVILLE – St. Joseph County Conservation District officials have announced details related to the 2024 River Cleanup series.

A haul of debris plucked from the St. Joseph River between Farrand Road in Colon Township and M-66 during a river cleanup in 2019.

This marks the 14th season of the agency-sponsored event. The four cleanups are:

June 22 – Swan Creek. Specific location to be announced later.

July 19 – Prairie River, from Hoshel Road in Lockport Township to Sauganash Country Club. This event is on a Friday.

Aug. 13 – Nottawa Creek, from Rawson’s King Mill County Park in Leonidas Township to the M-66 bridge. This cleanup is on a Tuesday.

Sept. 21 – Portage River, from North Fisher Lake Road in Park Township to Carpenter Road in Lockport Township.

All events start at 9:30 a.m.

Eric Pretzlav, who is coordinating the events, said Swan Creek is on the list for the first time.

“We are looking at a few options but our plan might be to put in just downstream of the dam and then go to the St. Joe River,” he said. “It’s about a mile-and-a-half river distance.”

Meanwhile, the Prairie River stretch is back on the list. It is a popular route and typically yields a fair amount of debris, Pretzlav said.

Nottawa Creek has been cleaned previously and is considered a tranquil route that feeds into the St. Joseph River not far from M-66.

Regarding Portage River, its stretch in Mendon Township from Portage Lake to Parkville Road in Park Township is the number one paddle route in the county. The area targeted for cleanup this summer, however, is west of Parkville Road and far less traveled by comparison.

Pretzlav said scheduling cleanups on a weekday is a relatively new concept and seems to be a popular option for people who can afford the time.

“We decided to split it up this year but weekdays have always netted good turnouts,” he said. “Boy Scout volunteers, for example, seem to like weekdays, and we have some staff members who prefer a weekday so they don’t lose what would otherwise be a day off.”

St. Joseph County Conservation District is aided financially by a grant through Michigan Clean Water Corps. Expenses to conduct the cleanups include canoe rentals, materials and lunch. In addition, Waste Management donates a Dumpster and Cobalt in Sturgis accepts tires recovered through the volunteer effort.

Pretlav said he looks forward to the 2024 season and is optimistic a steady core of volunteers will lend a hand.

“It’s always fun and a nice day to get people out on the river, especially if they were hesitant or unfamiliar to be on the water,” he said. “It’s also just a great way to make a visible and immediate impact on the health of St. Joseph County waterways.”

There are 150 miles of waterways in St. Joseph County.

Anyone interested in volunteering is asked to register at least two days in advance so organizers can coordinate kayak or canoe rental, as well as plan food for lunch. Find out more at www.stjoecountycd.com.

This article originally appeared on Sturgis Journal: St. Joseph County 2024 river cleanup series