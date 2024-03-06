Here's what happened in the Gaston County Board of Commissioners primary election

Doug Faraday hands a sticker to Dorothy Shields after she voted in the North Carolina primary Tuesday morning, March 5, 2024, at the Allan Farris Community Center in Bessemer City.

A former law enforcement officer appears to have ousted an incumbent Gaston County commissioner in the primary election, winning by only three votes, according to the unofficial election results released Tuesday night.

Jim Bailey, a Republican who worked for the Gaston County Sheriff's Office, led by a narrow margin over Commissioner Ronnie Worley, who is also a Republican and a former law enforcement officer. Bailey attracted 27.44% of the votes, or 5,784 while Worley had 27.42% of the vote, or 5,781 votes.

Jim Bailey

Ronnie Worley

Todd Kinlaw came in third, with 25.29% of the votes, and Marc Seelinger came in fourth, with 19.85% of the votes.

Bailey, a U.S. Air Force veteran, said in response to questions from The Gazette ahead of the election that he decided to run for election after the last home revaluation.

"After the last home revaluation, when I talked to some of the county commissioners and they either treated you like you didn’t know what you were talking about, or just didn’t tell you the truth, my wife told me to either do something about it or be quiet," he wrote. "The more I started looking at the way the commissioners were doing business, the more I noticed things that were against basic conservative values. I talked to my family and church family and prayed about it. Everyone encouraged me to bring Christian Conservative values back to the board."

Bailey currently works for the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association as the training coordinator in the Executive Security Division.

Republican Scott Shehan garnered the most votes for Gastonia Township, garnering 65.06% of the vote to Republican Howard Collmar's 34.94%.

Shehan will face Democrat Sharlene Mullings in the general election.

In the vote for the Crowders Mountain Township commission seat, incumbent commissioner Bob Hovis won with 55.07% of the votes, while his opponent, Blair Hall, drew 44.93% of the votes.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Results of the Gaston County Board of Commissioners primary election