Here's what Greene County home sale prices looked like in December

Newly released data for December shows that potential buyers and sellers in Greene County saw houses sell for slightly lower than the previous month's median sale price of $240,937.

The median home sold for $239,761, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows. That means December, the most recent month for which figures are available, was down 0.5% from November.

Compared to December 2022, the median home sale price was up 4.5% at $239,761 compared to $229,440.

Realtor.com sources sales data from real estate deeds, resulting in a few months' delay in up-to-date data. The statistics don't include homes currently listed for sale, and aren't directly comparable to listings data.

Information on your local housing market, along with other useful community data, is available at data.news-leader.com.

Looking only at single-family homes, the $239,761 median selling price in Greene County was down 0.5% in December from $240,937 the month prior. Since December 2022, the sale price of single-family homes was up 8.2% from a median of $221,536.

Three single family homes sold for $1 million or more during the month, compared to 11 recorded transactions of at least $1 million in December 2022.

In December, the number of recorded sales in Greene County dropped by 16.1% since December 2022 from 641 to 538. All residential home sales totaled to $75.2 million.

In Missouri, homes sold at a median of $250,000 during December, the same as $250,000 in November. There were 6,994 recorded sales across the state during December, down 32.3% from 10,327 recorded sales in December 2022.

The total value of recorded residential home sales in Missouri increased by 2.2% from $888.9 million in November to $908.9 million this December.

Out of all residential home sales in Missouri, 0.82% of homes sold for at least $1 million in December, down from 1.71% in December 2022.

Sales prices of single-family homes across Missouri decreased by 1.6% from a median of $254,093 in November to $250,000 in December. Since December 2022, the sale price of single-family homes across the state was up 8.7% from $230,024.

Across the state, the sale price of condominiums and townhomes rose 9.5% from a median of $228,358 in November to $250,000 during December. The median sale price of condominiums and townhomes is up 29% from the median of $193,800 in December 2022.

The median home sale price used in this report represents the midway point of all the houses or units listed over the given period of time. The median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market than the average sale price, which would mean taking the sum of all sale prices then dividing by the number of homes sold. The average can be skewed by one particularly low or high sale.

