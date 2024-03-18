Here's how Fort Collins has addressed Spin e-bikes, e-scooters blocking sidewalks

City efforts to prevent shared e-bikes and e-scooters from blocking Fort Collins' sidewalks are paying off, according to a new report released Wednesday.

After receiving numerous complaints about improperly parked e-bikes and e-scooters, Fort Collins studied more than 500 parked Spin vehicles in fall 2022 to see how and where riders left them and better understand whether they were impeding sidewalk access for the general public and people with disabilities. After making some changes, including creating 14 parking boxes, the city studied them again to see if the changes were effective.

"An able-bodied person can step around a bike or scooter blocking a sidewalk but a person in a wheelchair may not have enough room to navigate around the obstacle," according to the report done in collaboration with FC Moves, the city’s transportation planning department, and Connor Stephens, who designed the study as a student in the Master of Public Health program at Colorado State University.

Before the changes to city codes, personal e-bikes were allowed to park on streets and sidewalks but shared bikes like Spin's could only park near bike racks, in designated parking areas that were few and far between, and in "furniture zones," the portion of sidewalk between the travel way and the curb — an area where benches and trash cans are often placed, said Rachel Ruhlen, the city's transportation planner who managed the study. Few streets have a furniture zone, so it left no legal parking options in most of the city, according to the report.

In August, the city adopted an ordinance governing parking of bikes, e-bikes and e-scooters regardless of ownership. That means e-bikes can park in the street, designated parking boxes and bike racks — but ideally, not on the sidewalk.

More education, more spaces needed

A Spin e-scooter and e-bike parked in one of the city's 14 new bike/scooter boxes.

Spin was selected as the city's e-scooter and e-bike vendor in 2021 to help support Fort Collins' climate reduction goals. The bike and scooter technology allows riders to rent a vehicle where they find it and leave it where they want. It's convenient for riders but can lead to vehicles scattered throughout the city, on streets, in proper parking zones or fallen over on a sidewalk.

In 2022, the city found 88% of bikes and scooters were improperly parked, 20% percent of vehicles impeded people with disabilities and 16% were barriers but did not impede accessibility.

A vehicle was considered as impeding ADA accessibility if it was on an ADA-compliant path. For example, a bike or scooter blocking a sidewalk that was less than 4 feet wide was considered an impediment to the general population but not specifically people with disabilities because the sidewalk itself does not meet ADA code. A vehicle on a path wider than 4 feet could impede ADA accessibility if there was less than 4 feet of clearance to get around the vehicle.

Many of the city's older neighborhoods have sidewalks less than 4 feet wide and are considered non-ADA compliant.

The report also found that most riders didn't know where or how they should leave the vehicle and for the majority of illegally parked vehicles, there was no legal parking space within 50 feet. "This suggests the system does not function well with the existing regulations," the report said.

To educate riders, the city and Spin created a quiz that encourages them to park in a bike/scooter box or next to a bike rack and that parking on the street in an unmanaged, unmetered parking spot is preferred over the sidewalk. Parking on the street perpendicular to the curb is preferred because the bike is less likely to fall over. The city and Spin offered $5 ride credits for those who scored 100%.

The quiz was taken more than 700 times, although people could take it as often as they needed to get all correct answers and the rider credit, Ruhlen said.

Regardless of whether people got the rider credit, "they all got that education," she said. "Anecdotally, I felt like we were seeing more bikes parked on the street pointed at the curb." Spin issues hundreds of warnings every year to people who park improperly and fewer than 10 one-day suspensions to users who violate the rules again after a warning. "The fact that they issue hundreds of warnings and very few one-day suspensions suggests people only have to be told once."

In this file photo, Jimmy Gilman of Spin demonstrates how to ride a Spin e-scooter July 9, 2021, in Fort Collins.

After adding more parking places, educating riders on how and where to park, imposing penalties and encouraging people to report improper parking, the city saw a 12% reduction in vehicles that created barriers for able-bodied people.

The change for people with mobility issues or using wheelchairs was negligible. While "disappointing," the results for people with disabilities may be due to insufficient data, according to the study.

“We know from survey responses that e-bike and e-scooter share is an important service for many people with disabilities. At the same time, improperly parked bikes and scooters can be a barrier, especially for people with disabilities,” Ruhlen said. “Riders should make sure they don’t obstruct paths when they park.”

The city installed 14 bike/scooter boxes and plans to install many more this summer, primarily around the CSU campus, Ruhlen said.

Spin e-bikes and e-scooters cost $1 to unlock and 33 cents per minute of ride time. Low-income riders can qualify for Spin's low-income program, which cuts ride costs to 50 cents to unlock and 10 cents per minute.

Interested?

Anyone can report an improperly parked Spin e-scooter or e-bike by contacting the Spin team at fortcollinsops@spinteam.pm or by text at 970-387-2799. You can also report through Access Fort Collins, www.fcgov.com/accessfortcollins.

To learn more about shared e-bikes and e-scooters in Fort Collins, visit fcgov.com/fcmoves/spin.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: How Fort Collins has addressed Spin bikes, scooters blocking sidewalks