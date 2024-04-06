Here's how fast the eclipse's shadow could move on Monday, April 8

The 2024 solar eclipse, set for April 8, is a few days away, and with the next total solar eclipse taking place in 20 years, you won't want to miss it. Many Indiana viewers will have a front row seat to watch the rare phenomenon.

Can you guess how fast a solar eclipse shadow travels? Here's what we know about the upcoming event:

How fast does an eclipse shadow travel?

According to a post from the National Weather Service of Indianapolis on X, formerly Twitter, an eclipse shadow travels at speeds between 1,100 and 5,000 mph. Near the equator, it travels at around 1,100 mph. and increases in speed as it approaches the poles.

