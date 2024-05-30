Here's what to expect at Rockford's slimmed down roundabout

City Traffic Engineer Jeremy Carter is urging drivers to remain patient and remember the rules of the road as the roundabout at North Main and Auburn streets is reduced to a single lane starting Monday in hopes of boosting safety.

Plans are for the intersection to close at 4 p.m. on Sunday. It will re-open at 6 a.m. Monday with a slimmed down roundabout with one lane instead of two.

Drivers should expect longer than normal delays as the reduction is piloted in partnership with the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Here is what you need to know.

Cars drive the roundabout at North Main and Auburn streets on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, in Rockford.

What will it be like?

The first three months, it's going to look like a construction site, Carter said.

"We're going to have barrels up," Carter said. "We're going to have our barricades up. We're going to have arrow boards and that sort of stuff. If it's successful after three months, we're going to take down the signs and the barricades and see if people can operate it under a striping scenario."

Why is this change being made?

The two-lane version of the roundabout removed a traffic jam at the intersection of North Main and Auburn streets since opening in 2013, but Rockford drivers struggled to safely navigate it. It is the scene on average of five crashes a month, Carter said.

Although reducing the roundabout to one lane is expected to increase congestion and wait times, it is part of a pilot program to see if it will also reduce the number of crashes there.

How did drivers struggle?

Carter argues the roundabout is not a flawed design. He blames the majority of crashes there on driver error.

At a two-lane roundabout, the outer lane is to be used to turn immediately right or travel the roundabout 180 degrees to continue straight. The inner lane is for traveling 180 degrees to continue straight or driving around 270 degrees to turn left, Carter said.

Carter said one of the most common types of crashes there were drivers incorrectly trying to use the outside lane to travel 270 degrees around to turn left but crashing into vehicles from the inner lane as they went straight. The other, slightly less common, type of crash was failure to yield to vehicles already in the roundabout.

Will speed limits change?

Speed limits approaching the roundabout on Main and Auburn streets will remain 30 mph and the recommended speed inside the roundabout will remain 15 mph.

Where will the lane reduction start?

New single-lane roundabout signs will replace those warning of a multi-lane roundabout. And as vehicles approach 400 feet from the roundabout in any direction, they will be forced merge into a single lane. From there, drivers will have to wait their turn for an opening before entering the roundabout. It will take longer to enter than it has in the past, but navigating the intersection is still expect to take less time than it took when it was stoplight controlled intersection a decade ago.

Any roundabout advice?

The rules for a single-lane roundabout are no different than larger one, Carter said.

"This works because of all the rules of the road we were taught before we got our driver's licenses," Carter said. "You come up, yield to the cars that are already there and go when it's your turn."

Is this a permanent change?

Carter expects the status of the roundabout to be reviewed every three months for the next year to determine if the pilot program is working and to determine if the change will be made permanent.

