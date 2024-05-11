Here's everything you need to know about Pensacola Navy Days events

Pensacola's first annual Navy Days celebration will bring residents and naval culture together over a three-day span of events meant to extend the relationship between the military and Escambia County.

Here's what you need to know about every Navy Days event from May 17 to May 19.

What is Pensacola Navy Days?

According to pensacolanavydays.com, Navy Days are meant to "celebrate the rich military heritage" of the Pensacola area showcase "the pride and appreciation that Escambia County has for the Naval Air Station Pensacola and all branches of the military stationed there."

State Sen. Doug Broxson introduced the idea of a community Navy Days celebration to community leaders in July 2023 to honor Pensacola's long relationship with, and appreciation of, the U.S. Navy. He said Pensacola residents might feel a bit removed from the Navy culture in recent years with the closing of the Naval Air Station Pensacola main gate and increased security instructions.

Navy Days themed Gallery Night — Friday, May 17

Pensacola Navy Days begins at 5 p.m. when Pensacola's monthly Gallery Night kicks off with a Pensacola Navy Days theme.

Everyone attending the Downtown Pensacola event is asked to wear red, white and blue or show your support for your favorite military branch as you enjoy music, food and art.

Night at the Museum Gala — Friday, May 17

Alongside Gallery Night, the National Naval Aviation Museum onboard NAS Pensacola will hold a black tie dinner at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, May 17. Cocktails begin at 6:30 p.m. followed by dinner at 7:30 p.m. Afterward there will be music and dancing.

Tickets to the black tie event are $150 and can be purchased at pensacolanavydays.com. Retired Admiral Harry Harris will be the guest speaker for the event.

Navy Days 4K Run/Walk — Saturday, May 18

Less than 12 hours after Gallery Night concludes, residents can wake up bright an early for the Navy Days 4K that begins at 8 a.m. on May 18 at Community Maritime Park.

The race will loop through downtown Pensacola, to Veterans Memorial Park and then back Community Maritime Park. Admission into the race is $25 until May 17; admission on the day of the run will increase to $30.

Navy Days Parade — Saturday, May 18

After you finish the 4K, stay for the Navy Days Parade scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. at Veteran Memorial Park.

The parade, which ends at Community Maritime Park, will feature local bands, Mardi Gras krewes, military vehicles and squadrons, "Sailors of the Year" and more.

Fun Fest — Saturday, May 18

The Navy Days events on Saturday conclude with Fun Fest from noon to 3 p.m. at Community Maritime Park.

The event will feature a Kids Fun Zone, ROTC demonstrations, military vehicles and vessels on display and a military/veterans fair.

Blues on the Bay — Sunday, May 19

The final Navy Days event of the weekend will be held from 6-8 p.m. for Blues on the Bay.

The popular Pensacola band the Modern Eldorados will perform at the Community Maritime Park Amphitheater. The performance is part of the Blues on the Bay Concert Series presented by Blues Angel Music.

U.S. Coast Guard Cutters Tour — May 17 to May 19

The USCG Jacob Poroo and USCG Stingray will dock at Plaza de Luna during Pensacola Navy Days and will be available for public tours each of the three days. Organizers expect the ships to host about 5,000 visitors over the weekend.

Here are the tour times for each day:

Friday, May 17: 2-5 p.m.

Saturday, May 18: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, May 18: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola Navy Days schedule of events May 17 to May 19