Here's who has endorsed Ruben Gallego in Arizona's US Senate race

Democratic senators did not make endorsements in Arizona's U.S. Senate race while incumbent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., was mum about seeking reelection.

Since she said she would not seek a second term, U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., is adding senators to the other people and organizations backing him.

Here's who his campaign is touting. This will be updated throughout the race.

Federal officeholders endorsing Ruben Gallego for US Senate

Former U.S. Rep. Ron Barber, D-Ariz.

Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Democrat

Former U.S. Sen. Dennis DeConcini, D-Ariz.

Former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, D-Ariz.

U.S. Rep. Dan Goldman, D-N.Y.

U.S. Rep. Raúl Grijalva, D-Ariz.

U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz.

Former U.S. Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick, D-Ariz.

U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass.

U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich.

U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

Arizona officeholders endorsing Ruben Gallego for US Senate

Gov. Katie Hobbs, Democrat

Glendale Vice Mayor Jamie Aldama, Democrat

Phoenix Vice Mayor Yassamin Ansari, Democrat

Coconino County Treasurer Sarah Benatar, Democrat

Former state Rep. Reginald Bolding, D-Laveen

State Sen. Flavio Bravo, D-Phoenix

Former state Rep. Andrés Cano, D-Tucson

Pima County Attorney Laura Conover, Democrat

State Rep. Patty Contreras, D-Phoenix

State Rep. Oscar De Los Santos, D-Laveen

State Sen. Eva Diaz, D-Tolleson

Former state Sen. Kirsten Engel, D-Tucson

State Sen. Mitzi Epstein, D-Tempe

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, Democrat

Tempe City Councilmember Doreen Garlid, Democrat

Chandler City Councilman OD Harris

State Sen. Theresa Hatathlie, D-Tuba City

Santa Cruz County Sheriff David Hathaway, Democrat

Tempe City Councilmember Berdetta Hodge, Democrat

Mesa Vice Mayor Francisco Heredia, Democrat

Former state Rep. Jevin Hodge, D-Tempe

State Sen. Catherine Miranda, D-Phoenix

State Rep. Analise Ortiz, D-Phoenix

State Rep. Marcelino Quiñonez, D-Phoenix

Tolleson Mayor Juan F. Rodriguez, Democrat

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero, Democrat

State Rep. Athena Salman, D-Tempe

State Rep. Stephanie Stahl-Hamilton, D-Tucson

Arizona Corporation Commissioner Anna Tovar, Democrat

State Rep. Stacey Travers, D-Phoenix

Former Phoenix City Council member Mary Rose Wilcox, Democrat

Tempe Mayor Corey Woods, Democrat

Organizations endorsing Ruben Gallego for US Senate

Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU)

Arizona Education Association / National Education Association

Arizona State Council of Machinists

Communication Workers of America’s Arizona State Council

Congressional Hispanic Caucus BOLD PAC

Council for a Livable World

Defend the Vote

Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee

End Citizens United / Let America Vote

Foreign Policy for America

Giffords PAC

Indivisible Arizona

International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 640

International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 104

Ironworkers Local 75

League of Conservation Voters

Planned Parenthood Action Fund

Reproductive Freedom for All

San Carlos Apache Tribe

Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community

VoteVets

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Ruben Gallego endorsements: Here's who backs him in US Senate race