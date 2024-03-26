Here's who has endorsed Ruben Gallego in Arizona's US Senate race
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Democratic senators did not make endorsements in Arizona's U.S. Senate race while incumbent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., was mum about seeking reelection.
Since she said she would not seek a second term, U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., is adding senators to the other people and organizations backing him.
Here's who his campaign is touting. This will be updated throughout the race.
Federal officeholders endorsing Ruben Gallego for US Senate
Former U.S. Rep. Ron Barber, D-Ariz.
Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Democrat
Former U.S. Sen. Dennis DeConcini, D-Ariz.
Former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, D-Ariz.
U.S. Rep. Dan Goldman, D-N.Y.
U.S. Rep. Raúl Grijalva, D-Ariz.
U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz.
Former U.S. Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick, D-Ariz.
U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass.
U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich.
U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.
Arizona officeholders endorsing Ruben Gallego for US Senate
Gov. Katie Hobbs, Democrat
Glendale Vice Mayor Jamie Aldama, Democrat
Phoenix Vice Mayor Yassamin Ansari, Democrat
Coconino County Treasurer Sarah Benatar, Democrat
Former state Rep. Reginald Bolding, D-Laveen
State Sen. Flavio Bravo, D-Phoenix
Former state Rep. Andrés Cano, D-Tucson
Pima County Attorney Laura Conover, Democrat
State Rep. Patty Contreras, D-Phoenix
State Rep. Oscar De Los Santos, D-Laveen
State Sen. Eva Diaz, D-Tolleson
Former state Sen. Kirsten Engel, D-Tucson
State Sen. Mitzi Epstein, D-Tempe
Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, Democrat
Tempe City Councilmember Doreen Garlid, Democrat
Chandler City Councilman OD Harris
State Sen. Theresa Hatathlie, D-Tuba City
Santa Cruz County Sheriff David Hathaway, Democrat
Tempe City Councilmember Berdetta Hodge, Democrat
Mesa Vice Mayor Francisco Heredia, Democrat
Former state Rep. Jevin Hodge, D-Tempe
State Sen. Catherine Miranda, D-Phoenix
State Rep. Analise Ortiz, D-Phoenix
State Rep. Marcelino Quiñonez, D-Phoenix
Tolleson Mayor Juan F. Rodriguez, Democrat
Tucson Mayor Regina Romero, Democrat
State Rep. Athena Salman, D-Tempe
State Rep. Stephanie Stahl-Hamilton, D-Tucson
Arizona Corporation Commissioner Anna Tovar, Democrat
State Rep. Stacey Travers, D-Phoenix
Former Phoenix City Council member Mary Rose Wilcox, Democrat
Tempe Mayor Corey Woods, Democrat
Organizations endorsing Ruben Gallego for US Senate
Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU)
Arizona Education Association / National Education Association
Arizona State Council of Machinists
Communication Workers of America’s Arizona State Council
Congressional Hispanic Caucus BOLD PAC
Council for a Livable World
Defend the Vote
Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee
End Citizens United / Let America Vote
Foreign Policy for America
Giffords PAC
Indivisible Arizona
International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 640
International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 104
Ironworkers Local 75
League of Conservation Voters
Planned Parenthood Action Fund
Reproductive Freedom for All
San Carlos Apache Tribe
Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community
VoteVets
This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Ruben Gallego endorsements: Here's who backs him in US Senate race