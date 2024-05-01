Amy Schumer Doubled Down On Her Israel Comments, And It's Not Great

Warning: Discussion of violence and rape.

Amy Schumer's latest interview with Variety where she defends her controversial comments about Israel and Palestine is attracting further backlash.

Since the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks on Israel, at least 30,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli counterattacks — including 13,000 children.

It is unclear how many Israeli hostages from the over 200 taken by Hamas remain. According to Human Rights Watch, Israel holds around 7,000 Palestinians in detention, the majority of which have never been convicted of a crime.

As Amy has been incredibly outspoken about the topic, let's take a moment to break down her quotes piece-by-piece to get a better understanding of the situation.

1.Amy: "The focus is so razor-sharp on Jewish people but not on Hamas..."

2.Amy: "...So I’d recommend people read a book..."

3.Amy: "...Israel: A Simple Guide to the Most Misunderstood Country on Earth by Noa Tishby. Or anything — Jewish people wrote everything down."

4.Amy: "I don’t agree with anything that Netanyahu is doing, and neither do the Israelis I know."

5.Amy: "Of course what’s going on in Gaza is sickening, horrifying and unthinkable."

6.Amy: “People get really mad at women. They save a special kind of vitriol for us. It’s not new. I think it’s because they fear women. That’s my guess.”

