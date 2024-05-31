Here's what Coloradans need to know about the upcoming special election

Some Colorado voters will soon get to select Colorado's 4th Congressional District representative who will fill a vacant seat.

Former Republican Rep. Ken Buck left his position on March 22, prompting Colorado Gov. Jared Polis to announce a special election to determine a replacement. Buck's replacement will have a seat in Congress until Jan. 3 and at that time the winner of the special election will be replaced by the winner of the Nov. 5 general election.

There is a possibility that the winner in the special election could be the same winner in the general election, but there are only two candidates who have the possibility of winning both.

Trisha Calvarese would have to be selected as the Democratic choice on the state primary ballot to appear on the general election ballot. Hannah Goodman is the other possibility but will not appear on another ballot until the general election for the Libertarian Party.

More: Former Rep. Ken Buck left in March. Here's what's next for his seat.

When is the special election?

The special election will take place on June 25 for Colorado voters wishing to vote at the polls, but ballots will be sent out by mail to registered voters as early as June 3, along with the state primary ballot.

Who can vote in the special election?

Voters who live in Colorado's 4th Congressional District, which includes Colorado's Eastern Plains and part of Larimer County, will be able to vote in the special election.

You can register to vote the same day as the election at any of the in-person locations in Colorado.

You can also register online, but you must register before June 17 to receive a mail-in ballot for the special election. To register online, go to govotecolorado.gov and click on "Yes, register online" under the Register to Vote header. On the same website, you can download a form to fill out to send to your county clerk's office. Colorado residents are also able to register to vote anytime of the year when you obtain your Colorado driver's license at a DMV.

To find out which congressional district you're in, click here.

Who is on the special election ballot?

Candidates who submitted the appropriate paperwork for the special election were chosen in a drawing at the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office on April 24, and voters will have the opportunity to choose from the following candidates in the special election on June 25:

Frank Atwood (Approval Voting Party)

Hannah Goodman (Libertarian Party)

Greg Lopez (Republican Party)

Trisha Eloise Calvarese (Democratic Party)

