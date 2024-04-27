Here's what the city, neighborhood agreed to for Harbor Bridge parks plans

After nearly a year of negotiations, city officials and Hillcrest neighborhood representatives have reached agreement on a proposal to revamp area parks as part of the new Harbor Bridge mitigations.

What had been in issue was the redevelopment of a swimming pool among a range of improvements slated for four city parks.

Located in the T.C. Ayers Park area, the pool was closed in 2022 as construction continued on the bridge project.

An early proposal for the parks mitigation plans suggested a splash pad as a replacement water feature.

The Citizens Advisory Board – a committee representing the Hillcrest and Washington-Coles areas – voted down the proposition, a rejection driven by the lack of a replacement pool in the plans, members have said.

A pool in the T.C. Ayers Park area is now among the anticipated amenities, following an affirmative vote by the board Thursday night.

CAB Chairman Lamont Taylor described the plans as a “stellar project.”

“This is a great step,” he said. “But we need to continue with this momentum.”

The parks mitigation measures are required as part of a 2015 agreement to settle a Civil Rights complaint, which had alleged the new bridge construction would disproportionately impact the Hillcrest area, a neighborhood where the majority of residents are Black and Hispanic.

Fulfilling the settlement’s terms in required for the bridge project to reach fruition.

While plans are early in development, the pool – which will be referenced as the Hillcrest Aquatics Center – is anticipated to be about 6,200 square feet, wrote City Manager Peter Zanoni in a message to the Caller-Times.

Early plans also include “a club house/shower/changing/restroom building on the site,” as well as parking, he added.

In his message, Zanoni described Thursday night as “a very good meeting.”

“The Hillcrest established leadership saw the City's commitment to the swimming pool as a bigger commitment − that being, real care about them, their community and history,” he wrote. “There was a strong sense of trust between the community and City Hall. One that has not always existed before.”

The pool is is estimated to cost about $10 million, according to officials.

Texas Department of Transportation officials have committed to contributing about $5.5 million, while the city’s share would be about $4.5 million, staff said.

The $4.5 million that would be allocated for the pool on the part of the city is not yet set in stone.

That amount has been proposed by city staff to be included among projects that would go to voters in November as Bond 2024.

However, the project list is not finalized – and won’t be for months – pending additional input from City Council members, as well as residents in town hall meetings.

Including the $4.5 million for the pool, funding that would go to improvements at the four city parks – Ben Garza Park, the former Washington-Coles Elementary School site, HJ Williams Park and TC Ayers Park – would total about $21.5 million.

The Rev. Henry Williams, who serves on the CAB board, said Thursday that that continuing to move forward is key.

“Hillcrest can be rebuilt,” he said. “What we must have is the vision and will to do it.”

