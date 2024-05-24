Here's your Canton area weather forecast for Memorial Day weekend: Expect rain

The National Weather Service is predicting above-average temperatures and a chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the Memorial Day weekend in the Canton area and throughout northern Ohio.

You might not need to water your grass over the Memorial Day weekend. But if you need to mow, you might want to do it early in the day.

The National Weather Service is predicting a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the Canton area and throughout northern Ohio for the Memorial Day weekend. Precipitation is most likely in the afternoon and evening hours.

Above-normal temperatures are expected.

Tonight is expected to be partly cloudy, with a low around 63 and southeast wind at 3 to 5 mph.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely on Saturday, mainly after 4 p.m. Skies are forecast to be partly sunny. Expect a high near 82 and south wind at 6 to 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch are possible.

On Saturday night, showers and thunderstorms are likely before 11 p.m., followed by a slight chance of showers between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. It will be partly cloudy with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday brings a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. It will be mostly sunny with a high near 83. Light and variable wind will become south at 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

On Sunday night, expected a chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 8 p.m. The low will be around 64. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

On Memorial Day, showers are likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 8 a.m. Expect partly sunny conditions with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 70%. At night, there will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m. The forecast is for partly cloudy skies with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Here's what the weather service predicts when the work week begins:

Tuesday: A chance of showers between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 50%. At night, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 40%. At night, mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Thursday: Sunny with a high near 69.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Canton weather forecast calls for rain on Memorial Day weekend