Here's how Boone County's special sales tax makes a difference for kids, families

Mom Emily Smith encourages daughter Aspen Smith, 2 ½ as she paints on May 22 at First Chance for Children, funded by the Children's Services Fund.

When Boone County voters in 2012 approved a permanent quarter-cent sales tax for children's mental health, it set the stage for funding for dozens of organizations to help thousands of children and families.

Voters approved the measure with a 57% majority with 43% voting no.

The tax started being collected in 2013, with the first programs funded in 2014, 10 years ago. Since 2013, the sales tax has raised more than $78 million, with more than $10 million raised just in 2023.

"As much as we fund, it's never enough for all the needs," said Joanne Nelson, director of the Children's Services Fund. "It's never enough money to, you know, help with all the needs that are out there with children, youth and families."

Family Access Center of Excellence

Aaron Thompson started as a professor at the University of Missouri in 2012.

"I came here because I learned about the vote to pass the tax and I was very excited about it," Thompson said. "I hadn't heard about something so special."

Thompson is director of the School of Social Work at MU and associate director of the Missouri Prevention Institute. He works with co-directors Wendy Reinke and Keith Herman and faculty affiliate Kristen Hawley.

One of the first things established under the Children's Services Fund was the Boone County Schools Mental Health Coalition, Thompson said. It involves all the public and private schools in Boone County, including the superintendents of the school districts.

"We proposed a model of screening and intervention that is feasible to complete at schools," Thompson said.

Data is collected in the fall and spring, asking about internalized symptoms such as being withdrawn and sad and depressed or emotion deregulation. It also looks at peer relations and social competency.

"Teachers and administrators identify interventions or training and direct services," Thompson said.

Ten family intervention specialists were added in 2021 to work with the most extreme cases in the school districts.

Then there's Family Access Center of Excellence, or FACE, which Thomson calls the brick-and-mortar, community-based side of the project.

FACE conducts family checkups, looking at stressors like racism in the community and family dynamics that can cause stress.

"We sit down with families and we talk about the data and areas families are interested in working on," Thompson said.

The families always control how much or little they participate, he said.

"When people are involved in seeking help, they're more likely to accept help," Thompson said.

Before the pandemic, 75% of referrals to FACE were from schools, he said. Now individuals and families are the biggest referral sources.

"It was really quiet for a minute" when the pandemic first hit. "It picked up big time. We had maybe a 200% increase in referrals."

The foundation for help already was in place, he said.

"I can't be thankful enough that we had several years to stand this up and work on it before the pandemic hit," Thompson said.

In response to the pandemic, the university contracted with 18 agencies, small providers of therapy services. Last year, it provided several hundred therapy services for children and families.

"It's baked into our culture now," Thompson said. "It's become really part of the fabric of what we do for kiddos."

It's been an honor to have been a part of the solution for 10 years, Thompson said.

"It's such a special thing that a lot of communities don't have," Thompson said. "The community owns FACE now. It's a true community project."

Retiring Hallsville Superintendent John Downs praised the programs in an April interview.

"I just can't even imagine what life was like before that," Downs said. "Those were needs that were just simply unmet before."

Columbia Public Schools spokeswoman Michelle Baumstark also praised FACE and the Children's Services Fund.

"The district has had a long-standing relationship with FACE since it was established through the Boone County Children’s Mental Health Tax many years ago, Baumstark wrote in an email. "FACE provides services and supports for our children and their families. Program services include training for teachers, after-school club support, capacity building for student education, case management, social-emotional screenings, crisis intervention, and psychiatric services."

Diego Alvarado, 2 1/2, plays on May 22 as mom Daisy Vaquera watches at First Chance for Children for one of its programs funded by the Boone County Children's Services Fund.

It's an important community asset, she said

"Boone County has taken a progressive and positive approach to supporting the mental health needs of children and families," Baumstark wrote. "The establishment of the FACE organization is an example of the investment our community is making in its children."

She listed the school-based services offered.

FACE provides multi-tiered support in all Boone County schools, including private/parochial schools. Regional Coordinators provide the following services:

Administering mental/behavioral health checklists to all students and teachers;

Providing multi-level interventions based on needs identified by the checklists;

Participating in problem-solving teams with school personnel;

Providing professional development training for school personnel;

Offering group and individual support (therapy, case management, etc.)

The Family Intervention Specialists are in all rural school districts and select Columbia Public School elementary buildings and provide the following services:

Administering mental/behavioral health checklists to all students and teachers;

Providing multi-level interventions based on needs identified by the checklists;

Participating in problem-solving teams with school personnel;

Providing professional development for school personnel;

Offering group and individual support (therapy, case management, etc.).

Other funds

Many other non-profit organizations have programs funded through the Children's Services Fund.

The Farm to School Program is funded through the Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture. The program established a farm-to-school coordinator in Columbia Public Schools.

First Chance for Children has several programs funded by the Special Services Fund, said Tammy Byington, director of parent education for the organization.

Safe Sleep for Children delivers portable cribs to new parents.

Baby U is a home visitation program for families, Byington said. The visits can happen up to four time a month but most parents opt for twice-a-month visits. It's based on the Parents as Teachers model.

"We do screenings with the child and with the parents at the most critical time in their child's development," Byington said. "We're able to bring activities and a book for each family visit."

Baby Bags Diaper Bank provides diapers for families through partners Voluntary Action Center, Parents as Teachers and Catholic Charities.

The Lend and Learn Family Resource Area and Playroom operates in Columbia and Centralia.

"Families can bring their kiddos and meet other parents," Byington said.

What the organization calls "messy day " happened in Columbia on May 22.

Dozens of parents and children gathered on the playground at First Chance for Children to participate in painting and other creative play.

Daisy Vaquera was there with her son, Diego Alvarado, 2 1/2, as he squished Play-Doh or something similar.

"It's good," Vaquera said of First Chance for Children. "They have fun. They learn a lot. They make friends."

It allows parents to connect with their children and with other parents, said mom Emily Smith, who was there with daughter Aspen Smith, 2 1/2.

"We love it," Emily Smith said.

It's impressive that the programs are funded by a countywide sales tax, she said.

"It's amazing," she said.

Byington's assessment of the Children's Services Fund was the same.

"So much of it is filling such an unmanageable gap," Byington said. "With the addition of the Children's Services Fund, Boone County has filled in some of those."

The Children's Services Fund is a boon to everyone it reaches, said Carla London, chief equity officer for Columbia Public Schools, in an email.

"The Boone County Children's Services Fund has made a tremendous impact on the lives of our students and families," London wrote.

The organizations that are funded represent every type of need children in the county have.

"This holistic approach is unique and allows for improved access to programs that our students and their families need leading to improved educational outcomes for our students," London said.

Bridge Program

The Bridge Program is a program operated by Central Missouri Community Action and receiving funding from Children's Services Fund.

It's meant to follow children who attended Head Start and their parents through early elementary school years, to continue the benefits of Head Start.

"We operate on a whole family approach," said its director Jennifer Klosterman. "We serve the entire family."

Many of the families, 43, don't have English as their first language, Klosterman said.

Each year, the program serves between 300 and 500 individuals, she said.

The program stepped in after education declines were evident post-pandemic, she said.

"We started beefing up the education support piece for the child that was lost during the pandemic," Klosterman said.

The program also emphasized to parents the importance of their children being in school every day, she said.

The Children's Services Fund has established an incredible pool of resources for children and families, said Darin Preis, CMCA director.

The Bridge Program has resulted in better attendance, lower disciplinary referrals and better third-grade reading scores, said Preis, a former Columbia Board of Education member.

"For parents struggling and experiencing chaose, it's hard to quantify that value" of the Children's Services Fund, Preis said.

'I turned a cartwheel'

The largest percentage of Children's Services Fund allocations, almost 35%, goes to school-based programs. Almost 23% goes to youth and family support. Infant and early childhood programs receive almost 22 percent of the funding. Another 17% goes toward treatment and about 3% is for community support and basic needs.

All of the funded organizations must meet performance measures, Nelson said.

A study has been conducted about the return-on-investment of the Children's Services Fund, but results are preliminary, and Nelson said it's too early to reveal them.

"I turned a cartwheel when I first saw the preliminary data," Nelson said.

There are plans for a celebration or announcement later this year.

"The taxpayers of Boone County are going to be pleasantly surprised on the return on investment for every dollar that's from the sales tax, the return they're getting on services and how it's helping children, youth and families in Boone County," Nelson said.

Roger McKinney is the Tribune's education reporter. You can reach him at rmckinney@columbiatribune.com. He's on X at @rmckinney9.

