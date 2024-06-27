Here's what Biden and Trump want to do, and want to avoid, in first presidential debate

The stakes are as high as American politics can offer, and yet the candidate objectives for Thursday’s scheduled presidential debate sometimes seem as low as it gets.

Don’t sound too old. Don’t wander off topic. Don’t interrupt.

Political observers offered their thoughts on what to watch for and the goals for President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump when they take the stage in Atlanta for a debate moderated by CNN’s Jake Tapper and Dana Bash.

Reaching different voter blocs and securing their own shaky coalitions is a part of the calculus. But just as important is avoiding the big, obvious mistakes.

Here are three things to watch from each man.

JOE BIDEN

Be sharp.

Paul Levinson, a communications professor at Fordham University who specializes in debates, said there is little mystery about people's biggest worry about the oldest president in history.

“As far as Joe Biden is concerned, the single biggest issue is what kind of mental shape is he in,” Levinson said. "I think that we saw in the State of the Union that he’s fine. Republicans are already spouting nonsense that he’s going to be jacked up on speed."

"What we want to see is somebody who is in control of what he is saying, making his points more or less clearly. … Biden has a large number of points that he needs to get across."

Chiefly, that means telling people what he’s done as president and what another Trump presidency presents as the alternative, he said.

Mitchell McKinney, a professor of political communication at the University of Akron, said Trump’s persistent attacks on Biden’s stamina and mental fitness have raised expectations that there must be a debate, but now it’s up to Biden to prove Trump wrong.

For its part, the Trump campaign sought to raise the low bar it has set for Biden, especially after a spokesperson called Biden a “brain-dead zombie” earlier this month. Trump’s advisers told reporters this week that the Democratic president has a history of “doing very well in debates” and should be judged accordingly.

Discuss his record.

Both parties believe their standard-bearer has the right position on a number of fronts, but they need to articulate that to people who are less focused on the details and less partisan than some voters.

Biden, for example, needs to discuss his support for the bipartisan border security bill that collapsed with little support from Republicans after Trump urged them not to hand Biden an election-year legislative victory.

“If Biden is able to make that point clearly, I think that would be of great interest to voters in Arizona. I don’t see how Republicans can answer that,” Levinson said.

The Biden campaign laid the groundwork for the president to make that point in a pre-debate news conference on Wednesday morning. John Giles, the Republican mayor of Mesa and the chair of the immigration task force at the U.S. Conference of Mayors pinned the immigration blame squarely on Trump.

"There really is no substitute for congressional action on immigration. That’s the solution to this problem," Giles said. "Former President Trump scuttled that for his own personal political agenda."

Spell out a second-term agenda.

Polling suggests that Biden struggles with an enthusiasm gap: In general, Democrats report being less excited about Biden than the GOP electorate is about Trump.

Many who plan to vote for Biden say in opinion surveys that their vote is more “against” Trump than it is “for” Biden.

Thursday’s debate will test whether Biden can compellingly state what Democrats stand for — not just what they're against.

Biden and his surrogates have pointed to his first-term accomplishments, such as landmark investments in clean energy and computer chip manufacturing, as proof that he’s delivering positive change for ordinary people. Still, Americans broadly report they trust his predecessor more when it comes to the economy.

“I suspect that Trump will spend a lot of time attacking Biden on various topics. It’ll be up to Biden to not look defensive, but rather to have the answers, to talk about the policies that are in place and what they are doing,” said Paul Bentz, a GOP strategist in Phoenix.

DONALD TRUMP

Stay on point.

For all the concerns about Biden’s age, Trump may actually have the more concerning mental health, Levinson said.

“It’s not that he stutters sometimes like Biden. It’s not that he might sometimes not make a point as clearly as possible. It’s that he goes off on tangents, and we’ll see if he’s able to control himself.”

Earlier this month, Trump drew ridicule and actual worry over a rhetorical detour at a Las Vegas campaign event in which he pondered whether he would rather be electrocuted by a sinking boat or eaten by a shark.

“If Donald Trump attempts to deliver a debate performance much like one of his rallies, it likely would come across as very inauthentic, very inappropriate, childish and boorish,” McKinney said.

Win back GOP holdouts.

Perhaps more than most candidates, Trump has splintered support from traditionally Republican voters.

Whether it’s people who supported the late U.S. Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., former U.S. Amb. Nikki Haley or U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., Trump has alienated fractions of the party and risks leaving their supporters to vote for Biden or at least deny Trump votes he could have had.

“It’s those traditional Republicans who have made it known that they are conflicted. ‘Can I stand with Donald Trump? Am I willing to stand with the nominee of my party?’ … That’s the work to be done,” McKinney said.

That could be especially significant in Arizona, which Trump lost in 2020 by fewer than 11,000 votes.

A sliver of Biden’s support came from Republicans such as McCain’s widow, Cindy McCain, and from former U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz. Both later wound up working in Biden’s administration after lending him credibility with a portion of Arizona voters.

Navigate lightning rods.

The debate will likely press Trump on issues that give some voters pause about his candidacy, from election denialism to the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot to his criminal conviction in New York. It also will cover issues in a way that pushes Trump beyond his usual talking points.

Bentz speculated that immigration — a top issue for Trump — could become a liability for him in the debate. Biden has hammered Republicans for blocking a Senate-brokered immigration deal that garnered bipartisan support before Trump came out against it.

“It’ll be interesting to see if Trump goes full bore about immigration, or if he shies away from it a little bit, knowing that Biden can hit back on that,” Bentz said.

Former Republican Rep. Matt Salmon agreed that Trump should try to come off as “reasoned” on topics such as immigration and democracy on Thursday night.

"He should be playing for the people that are right of center and on the fence, and the people that need to be convinced to vote for him. He’s only going to do that by being reasonable and thoughtful," Salmon said. "Not flying off the cuff and getting napalm all over the place. That’s not going to win anybody over."

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Here's what Biden and Trump want to do, avoid in first debate