Here's your April 8 solar eclipse weather forecast for Bucks County and Philadelphia

Planning on observing the solar eclipse on Monday, April 8? Then the National Weather Service has good news for you.

"Overall, the weather conditions are looking pretty favorable for Monday," said Alex Dodd, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. "High pressure will still be in place along the East Coast, which should promote clear skies.

"Temperatures will warm up into the low 60s," Dodd added. "It should be a good conditions, all in all, for observing the solar eclipse."

Will it rain Monday during the solar eclipse?

Dodd said there is a very much remote chance of rain Monday afternoon throughout the Delaware Valley.

"The one fly in the ointment is the warm air approaching west from the mountains could produce rain late Monday, and that warm air could also lead to a spread in high cloud coverage," Dodd said. "The way it looks right now is that Bucks County will probably be OK for observing. If anything, it'll be just enough to dim the sun.

"The high clouds will be the only thing that that might cause some problems, but at this point, it's looking like those clouds will be high enough and thin enough to not cause too much trouble."

When will the solar eclipse be best viewable in Bucks County?

Tracking the solar eclipse? Trying to plan your viewing party. We have you covered as you figure out the best time to observe nature's high-tech phenomenon. Just use your ZIP code.

Star watchers can also follow the solar eclipse using USA Today's interactive solar eclipse tool.

Erie in direct path of solar eclipse; how to best observe there

While Bucks County and most of Pennsylvania are in the path of the eclipse, Erie in northwestern part of the state is in the path of totality and expects big crowds for the 3 minutes and 42 seconds event.

In Erie, people are encouraged to find places other than the bayfront to view the eclipse because the downtown traffic could be gridlocked on April 8.

Pennsylvania Turnpike will keep all lanes open at the Cranberry Interchange

The Pennsylvania State Police are prepared for the extra traffic the solar eclipse will bring to Erie.

"The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission will be keeping all lanes of traffic open heading to and from Erie on I-79 via the Cranberry Interchange (Exit #28) and adding additional maintenance personnel in the event of an emergency," read a portion of PennDOT's news release. "To assist Pennsylvania residents and out-of-state visitors traveling to Erie, which will experience one of the longest period of darkness, PennDOT has developed an event specific 511PA page — www.511pa.com/eclipse24."

PennDOT will remove cars from highways; will break up viewing parties at rest stops

The Pennsylvania State Police will not allow motorists to pull over on the highway to view the solar eclipse, nor will they allow people to gather at any of the state's 17 service plazas.

"Pennsylvania State Police will remove disabled vehicles from interstates in northwestern Pennsylvania and post troopers at each exit to keep traffic moving," read PennDOT's news release. "People gathered at rest stops will be directed to view the eclipse elsewhere."

