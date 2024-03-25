Here's how to apply for a summer apprenticeship with Montgomery County

Montgomery County officials have opened applications for their annual summer apprenticeship program.

Students 16 and older will be able to work in departments throughout the county during an eight-week program. They will work up to 25 hours per week and receive pay for their time, according to a news release from the county.

“We are excited to once again offer the summer apprenticeship program,” said Doug Singleton, Montgomery County Commission chairman. “Through this program, students will learn more about county government and gainvaluable work experience.”

Applicants must be residents of Montgomery County and enrolled in school. They also must submit a letter of recommendation from a school guidance counselor or a Montgomery County Commissioner.

Students can access the application at montgomerypersonnel.com until April 19. The program will last from June 3 to July 26, according to the release.

