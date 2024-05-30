Here's how to apply for federal aid in wake of Bartlesville May 6 tornado

Damage on the north side of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, during a confirmed tornado on May 6, 2024.

In the aftermath of the tornado that struck Bartlesville on the night of May 6th, damaging over 1,200 homes, FEMA declared Washington County a disaster area, allowing citizens to apply for individual assistance.

This declaration will provide essential federal aid to residents affected by the disaster.

FEMA Disaster Survivor Teams will be in town over the next few weeks to canvass the impacted areas and assist residents in starting their recovery process. These teams will be going door to door to help citizens apply in person for relief.

Washington County Emergency Management (WCEM) officials urged all citizens affected by the storm to register with FEMA in person, online or over the phone.

"Even if you are underinsured or if you have losses that aren't covered by your insurance, you could still be eligible for some of the assistance," Director of WCEM Cary Cox said. "In the past, if you had insurance of any type, you weren't eligible — that has changed now."

Here are the steps FEMA recommends to begin the recovery:

Take photos of your damaged home and belongings. Make a list of damaged or lost items. Save yourself time: if you have insurance, you must file a claim with your insurance company. If you do not have insurance, skip this step. Three ways to apply for assistance: Online at disasterassistance.gov

Through the FEMA app

Call 1 (800) 621-3362 or TTY 1 (800) 462-7585

Residents are urged to begin these steps promptly to ensure they receive the support they need during this challenging time.

"There are lots of different programs that you might be eligible for, some that we may not even know about, but the people with FEMA will be able to figure out which programs best fit your needs," Deputy Director of WCEM Melissa Mayer said. "Get registered — this also applies to businesses, not just individuals."

Crews remove heaps of debris from Hampton Inn, following a tornado’s devastating strike on the Bartlesville hotel.

WCEM officials said FEMA hopes to set up an on-site local at Bartlesville High School, but dates and times haven't been set yet.

Cox had one more piece of advice for anyone registering for assistance.

"Apply for everything; no matter what it is, apply for everything they will let you apply for," Cox said. "You don't have to accept it, but if you don't apply for it, then that door closes."

"It's a one-time shot," he added.

This article originally appeared on Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise: Here's how to apply for federal aid for tornado damage