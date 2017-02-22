Here's How To Get Amazon's One-Day Discount Code

Amazon is looking into expanding its ticketing business to Europe, Asia and maybe the United States with Prime Tickets.

Amazon just got some good news. And to celebrate, they’re passing on the savings to you, too.

The online retailer is offering a one-day $8.63 discount on purchases more than $50 to thank users after a recent high customer satisfaction survey ranking.

In an announcement post, Amazon said it received a No. 1 ranking in the Harris Corporate Reputation Poll for the second year in a row, beating out notable brands like Apple, UPS and the Wegman’s grocery chain. In the survey, customers are polled to evaluate individual companies on various criteria. This year, the retailer also received a record 86.27 score in the poll, which is mirrored in the current one-day promo discount.

In order to get the Amazon deal, you only have to enter the promo code “BIGTHANKS” during checkout. Several conditions apply for the promotion, which ends at 11:59 p.m. PST Wednesday. Among them: the code can’t be used for video games, digital content or gift cards and doesn’t apply to orders placed via Alexa, Prime Now, Amazon Restaurants or mobile apps besides the Amazon Shopping App. The offer also only applies for products sold by Amazon, as Marketplace items sold from third-party sellers won’t qualify for the promo code.

Still, the offer applies for anything else sold on Amazon, which obviously covers a lot of territory. Considering Amazon just dropped its minimum for free shipping back down to $35 for members without Prime, we’d imagine users won’t have many problems finding items to purchase.

