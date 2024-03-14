Here's how to get a $10 Uber coupon for St. Patrick's Day in ABQ

Mar. 13—Bernalillo County Department of Behavioral Health Services, Cumulus Media Albuquerque, Sandoval County DWI Prevention, Glasheen Valles and Inderman Injury Lawyers, and the New Mexico Department of Transportation have teamed up to provide safe transportation during St. Patrick's Day weekend by offering a $10 Uber coupon as part of the Take a Ride on Us program, according to a news release.

The Take a Ride on Us campaign is offering 1,500 rides starting at 10 a.m. Friday, March 15, and going through 2 a.m. Monday, March 18.

Riders can use the code ABQGREEN24 to receive a $10 voucher on the Uber app, good for two rides per person.

The voucher does not cover tips and cannot be used for Uber Eats.

The release added since 2017, the program has provided more than 38,000 rides in the Albuquerque area, and Bernalillo County has contributed $80,000 to this annual effort. The financial contribution comes from liquor excise taxes.