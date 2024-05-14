Hereford House customers not at risk of infectious disease after contamination, police say

Hereford House customers who ate food contaminated with an ex-employee’s bodily fluids are not at ongoing risk for infectious disease, according to Leawood police.

Jace Christian Hanson, 21, underwent tests for several contagious conditions that could have been transmitted through the tainted food, Leawood police said. No positive tests were identified.

The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment is working with Leawood Police as restaurant diners continue to call in. As of Tuesday, 330 people have reported eating at Hereford House between March 26 and April 25, when Hanson was arrested.

Hanson told police he had been urinating in food, rubbing his genitals on food and putting food down his pants, The Star previously reported. A chef at Hereford House identified one of the food items featured in videos as the restaurant’s Au Jus sauce.

Some patrons have reported stomach issues after eating contaminated food, as well as a new distrust of Hereford House.

‘It’s gone, forever.’ Customer loses trust in Hereford House after tainted food allegation

Hereford House reported last week that Hanson, who lives in Kansas City, worked at the Leawood location, 5001 Town Center Drive in Leawood’s Town Center Plaza, for 12 days.

Court documents reference videos posted by Hanson under the name ‘Vandalizer,’ showing a man urinating in restaurant bins and touching food with his penis, buttocks and feet. One video flagged by prosecutors was titled “Spitting on everything in restaurant part 2.”

Officials have not publicly verified the type of bodily fluid Hanson introduced into the dishes he touched. Hanson allegedly told police he contaminated food because he did not enjoy his job.

Here’s what Hereford House could do to restore customer trust after contamination | Opinion

Hanson will appear next in court on June 6. He faces one felony count of unlawfully adulterating or contaminating food.

As the investigation continues, more charges could be coming, according to Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe.

Those who ate at Hereford House from March 26 to April 25 can continue to contact Leawood police via an online form.

The Star’s Bob Cronkleton contributed reporting.