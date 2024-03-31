'Herculean effort' underway to clear collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge, reopen port

President Joe Biden will be visiting Baltimore this week as salvage crews intensify efforts to clear away massive chunks of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge in a feverish effort to reopen a crucial shipping channel.

Removing the bridge debris will also allow divers to search the murky waters of the Patapsco River for the bodies of four bridge workers missing and presumed dead following Tuesday's catastrophic collapse. Two other victims were recovered from the site in a red pickup Wednesday.

Tom Perez, senior advisor and assistant to Biden, said Sunday that plans for Biden's visit were still being worked out. He called the salvage operation a "Herculean undertaking" vital to minimizing the national supply-chain disruption caused by the collapse.

"The Port of Baltimore will be back," Perez told MSNBC's "The Weekend." "The president has said this. We're going to move heaven and earth to make sure we rebuild the bridge, we clear out the debris as soon as possible, so that we can minimize these disruptions."

An estimated 8,000 workers could soon feel the impact of the port shutdown, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Saturday. Up to $200 million in goods pass through the port daily, he said. Biden has pledged $60 million in "quick relief" funds to begin the cleanup and has also promised full federal funds to rebuild the bridge.

Crane barges and tugboats work during a salvage operation of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore on March 31, 2024.

How Francis Scott Key Bridge was lost: A minute-by-minute visual analysis of the collapse

Temporary channel could expedite cleanup, shipping

Maryland Governor Wes Moore said Saturday that a section of the bridge's steel superstructure north of the crash site would be cut up and lifted by crane onto a barge and removed. A temporary channel can then be opened to allow some ships to access the area and "accelerate our recovery." He did not provide a timeline but warned that "it's not going to take hours, it's not going to take days."

A section of the bridge's superstructure remains across the bow of the Dali, the 984-foot Singapore-flagged container ship that lost power before hitting the bridge. It was not clear when the ship would be moved, he said, adding that it was damaged but that its hull remained intact.

Baker was among last to cross bridge before disaster

Maryland baker Larry Desantis says be believes he was one of the last people to flee the bridge in the moments before its devastating collapse. Desantis works at Herman's bakery in Dundalk, about three miles from the bridge. He told WJLA-TV he drove over the bridge daily for 16 years, and drove over it at about 1:27 a.m. on Tuesday. A barge slammed into the bridge at 1:29 a.m.

"If I had been one minute later, I wouldn’t be here," said Desantis on Saturday.

Latino communities 'rebuilt' Baltimore: Now they're grieving bridge collapse victims

He said he and a coworker often chat for a few minutes after work, but they didn't on Tuesday night.

"If we had done that, I may not be here today," he said.

Contributing: Reuters

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Baltimore bridge river cleanup underway in 'Herculean effort'