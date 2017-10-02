Herath spins Sri Lanka to victory, gets 400th test wicket

Pakistan's Mohammad Amir bowled by Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath during their fifth day at First Test cricket match in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Rangana Herath bowled Sri Lanka to a stunning 21-run win over Pakistan on Monday, snaring six wickets on the last day of the series-opening test and becoming the first left-arm spinner to claim 400 wickets in cricket's traditional format.

The 39-year-old orthodox spinner snared 6-41 in the second innings — giving him 11 for the match — as Sri Lanka defended its meager 135-run advantage on a dramatic day when 16 wickets tumbled in three sessions.

Sri Lanka resumed at 69-4 and lost its last six wickets for the addition of 69 runs on the last morning to be bowled out for 138, setting Pakistan a target of 136 for victory.

Pakistan's chase started badly, losing wickets at 4, 7, 16 and 32 before limping to tea at 67-5 and setting up a tense last session.

Skipper Sarfraz Ahmed shared an innings-reviving 42-run stand with Haris Sohail but when he was stumped, advancing down the wicket to Herath, Pakistan slumped to 78-6 and Sri Lanka had the upper hand.

Sohail, who scored a defiant 76 and was the last man out in Pakistan's first innings of 422, kept his team's hopes alive until he was trapped lbw with a ball from Dilruwan Perera that hit the back leg. He grafted for 34 runs from 69 deliveries and his dismissal left Pakistan needing 38 runs with three wickets in hand.

Herath ensured it for the visitors when he bowled Hassan Ali (8) and Mohammad Amir (9) and had Mohammad Abbas out lbw to wrap up the match.