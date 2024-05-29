Herald-Tribune channels National Enquirer with negative School Board coverage

School Board articles are too negative

The Sarasota County School Board had a business meeting May 21 where a very comprehensive and forward-looking plan was introduced by our new superintendent. Afterward, the public comments were a repeat of ugly remarks from previous meetings.

Why did we not have some coverage of the earlier meeting, which was so positive and relevant to our students and teachers?

The Herald-Tribune persists in reporting the information that has nothing to do with the schools, students and wonderful changes being implemented for their success in learning.

Where is the balance? Just sensationalism.

As well, where are the new investigative reporters in Newtown to discover the reason for the shootings of young men in the area?

What did the Herald-Tribune cover? The football stats of the young men involved.

All bad decisions, and you enumerate all the bad news in place of good, comprehensive reporting.

Carole Nikla, Sarasota

Biden honors heroes; Trump rants

On Memorial Day, President Joe Biden hosted a breakfast for military leaders, veterans and Gold Star family members. There are no photos of the event since it was closed to the media.

Biden and his team resisted the temptation to turn such a serious matter as acknowledging the sacrifice of military families into a campaign event.

The president then participated in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery. In remarks made later, Biden said, “America is the only country in the world founded on an idea − an idea that all people are created equal and deserve to be treated equally throughout their lives. We’ve never fully lived up to that, but we’ve never, ever, ever walked away from it. Every generation, our fallen heroes have brought us closer.”

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, posted a grievance-filled rant on social media directed at the “Human Scum that is working so hard to destroy our Once Great Country.”

We are fortunate to have a caring president who recognizes the role military heroes play in protecting the “idea” of democracy that is America.

Paula Murphy, Punta Gorda

Cutting more taxes creates more debt

In response to U.S. Rep. Greg Steube’s guest column May 28, “Americans have benefited from Trump’s tax cuts. Don’t let Biden take them away”:

It should be no surprise to anyone (including Steube) that cutting taxes puts money in people’s pockets. To maximize the effect, why don’t we eliminate all taxes; that would put much more money in everyone’s pocket!

Only one small problem: How do we pay for all of the things that the government does?

Under former President Donald Trump and now under President Joe Biden, we have had the largest deficits in the history of our country. That means our government is spending much more money each year than we bring in through taxes. We are running up a huge debt!

We can continue cutting taxes, and we can continue putting more money in people’s pockets, and we can continue running up deficits, but our children and grandchildren will pay the painful price. (The 14% inflation of 1980 will look tame to our grandchildren and their tax rates will be astronomical).

There really is no such thing as a free lunch (except in our Congress, where that is an everyday belief).

Bob Dawson, Sarasota

DeSantis clueless on climate change

Gov. Ron DeSantis just signed a bill eliminating the words “climate change” from Florida state laws.

DeSantis thinks that if he eliminates the words, the issue won’t exist, even though Florida is experiencing more flooding, the hottest summer on record and significant damage from storms due to weather changes related to climate change.

The governor said the bill will keep Florida safe from “green zealots with a radical climate change agenda.”

This legislation takes an ax to anything green or related to climate change. For example, no windmills on our coastline that generate cheaper power will be permitted; no checking climate-friendly lists of products or holding state meetings in green-friendly lodging.

It eliminates the requirement that state vehicles be fuel efficient and revokes state programs that encourage renewable energy or energy conservation. "Green" is a bad word unless it means money.

A recent law also eliminates much-needed water breaks for workers who toil in the hot sun. Nor are activists permitted any longer to give water to those waiting in long voting lines.

The DeSantis “Free Florida” is actually a prison with an out-of-touch social engineering governor as the cruel warden.

Tyler Cassell, Nokomis

