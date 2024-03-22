Herald-Mail Student of the Week: See this week's winner

Anna Jackson has been chosen as The Herald-Mail Student of the Week.

Anna, a junior at Boonsboro High School, was one of 10 nominees submitted by local high school administrators and received the most votes cast online.

Anna's nomination stated that she is a member of Rho Kappa, the Student Government Association and the Spanish National Honors Society.

She is the secretary for Youth United.

Anna also is a member of the We the People Maryland State Championship team.

She is a varsity volleyball player and competes in track and field in the high jump, the 200 meters and the 400 meters.

Next week's poll

Local school administrators have nominated students who have shown outstanding academic and school achievements for the next round of Student of the Week voting.

The next poll will publish on Monday, March 25, with a new list of nominees. Voting will be open through noon, Thursday, March 28, on our website.

We will announce the winner at heraldmailmedia.com on Friday, March 29, and in The Herald-Mail on Sunday, March 31.

A look at the other nominees for The Herald-Mail Student of the Week

Isabelle "Izzy" Becker, St. Maria Goretti High School: Izzy, a senior, is ranked fourth in her class and is a four-year honor roll student. She’s been a member of the National Honor Society since her sophomore year and a member of the National Thespian Society since her junior year. In her freshman and sophomore years, Izzy was on the JV volleyball team and was on varsity her junior and senior years. She’s also a member of the Goretti Players. Izzy was the magic behind "Cinderella," stage crew in "Little Women," Audrey in "The Little Shop of Horrors," Buddy Layman in "The Diviners" and recently was Sebastian in "The Little Mermaid." She was the softball team manager during her junior and senior years. Outside of school, she is a youth representative at St. Ann’s.

Caleb Schroder, Smithsburg High School: Caleb, a senior, is a well-spoken, respectful student. He has grown not only as a musician and leader, but as a young man, into a person who highlights what we believe the Leopard Spirit is all about! The only thing cooler than his fantastic beard is his how he always has the purest motives and searches to find the best in every person he meets.

Keelyn Seal, Hancock Middle Senior High School: Keelyn, a senior, has a commitment to academic excellence that is evident in her enrollment in honors-level courses, where she consistently demonstrates dedication to academic rigor. Her role as a reading tutor through the Reading Apprenticeship program speaks volumes about her commitment to helping others succeed. By dedicating her time to tutoring middle school students in reading and writing on a daily basis, Keelyn not only showcases her academic prowess but also her compassion and desire to make a positive impact on her peers. Keelyn's involvement in athletics, participation in multiple honor societies and commitment to extracurricular activities highlight her well-roundedness as a student. She has a positive attitude and a compassionate spirit.

Callie Alkire, Clear Spring High School: Callie, a senior, maintains a high standard and strong work ethic in all of her classes. She is enrolled in five Advanced Placement classes and two dual-enrollment classes. Callie maintains straight A's while being involved in various extracurricular activities. Callie is pleasant to teachers and students alike. She is a wonderful representation of Clear Spring High's Blazers!

Emerson Paul, South Hagerstown High School: Emerson, a junior, makes a conscious effort to do better academically and socially. She also is a positive role model for her classmates and teammates, as she is always trying to uplift them.

Micah Wilson, Heritage Academy: Micah, a sophomore, plays all sports — soccer, basketball, baseball and archery. He is our sophomore class president. His teachers would say that Micah is a hard worker, wants to do well and works to improve when he’s down. He studies for assessments and is always willing to take feedback and work to make adjustments. Micah's best attribute is probably his diligent work ethic and willingness to help whenever he sees a need. Micah displays Godly character consistently and is always ready and willing to lend a cheerful, helpful hand.

Sam Bae, Global Vision Christian School Broadfording: Sam, a sophomore, is an honor roll student. He is a member of the DECA (Distributive Education Clubs of America) business club. Sam is on the leadership committee that is organizing the upcoming Washington County Business Competition hosted at GVCS Broadfording. Sam also is known on campus for his positive influence on others, and his respectful, friendly and caring attitude.

Lucas Stephenson, Williamsport High School: Lucas, a junior, has been a role-model student throughout his three years at Williamsport High. Lucas has wrestled for the Wildcats for three years and comes highly endorsed by his coach for this honor. Lucas’ hobbies include wrestling, wrestling and wrestling! He said he also enjoys weightlifting. Lucas wrestles year-round, and is so dedicated that even though he is currently injured, he still attends practices, continues to cheer the team on during matches and keeps working out to stay in shape for when he is cleared to wrestle again.

Ashlie "Ash" Burker, Boyd J. Michael III Technical High School: Ash, a senior, is a hard working student who always goes above and beyond, especially in her technical area of culinary arts. She is kind, caring and always goes the extra mile for her peers and teachers. You can always count on Ash to do what is right.

