Herald-Mail Student of the Week: See this week's poll

Abigail "Abby" Call, Boyd J. Michael III Technical High School: Abby, a senior, is a motivated and kind student who enjoys being involved in her community. She worked hard on the Maryland Board of Cosmetology practical and written exam, earning her cosmetology license. Abby has enjoyed being part of drama performances and likes singing and songwriting. She enjoys running and is part of North Hagerstown High's track and field team. After high school, Abby will make a humanitarian trip to help build a bakery in a refugee camp. Then she will attend Brigham Young University to major in exercise science. After her undergrad, Abby hopes to earn a doctorate in physical therapy, with the goal of specializing in athletic rehabilitation and performance training.

Leyzi Hernandez Lopez, Clear Spring High School: Leyzi, a freshman, is a hard-working student who excels academically in all of her classes. She is bilingual and is happy to help Spanish-speaking students in class and welcome new students to Clear Spring High. Leyzi always engages in class discussions and activities, and is a role model for her peers. She is polite patient, and kind, reminding us of what it means to be a Blazer.

Roxana De Leon Lopez, North Hagerstown High School: Roxana, a junior, immigrated 2 ½ years ago from El Salvador. Roxana is admired by both her teachers and peers because of her hard work, determination, and the kindness she shows to others. Learning English in a short period of time and maintaining a 3.00 GPA while working a full-time job is an example of her extraordinary determination and perseverance. Roxana also is a part of the Teacher Academy of Maryland program to become an educator. Roxana is a shining example of what Hub Pride truly means.

Denaya Washington, South Hagerstown High School: Denaya, a junior, is a shining example of leadership, dedication, and excellence in academics and extracurricular activities. As a member of the Student Athlete Leadership Council, Denaya has exhibited outstanding leadership skills on and off the field. She consistently leads by example, motivating peers to excel academically and athletically while fostering a positive and inclusive team environment. She is an integral part of our cheerleading squad whose enthusiasm, energy and school spirit uplift the entire student body. Whether cheering on our teams or participating in pep rallies, Denaya consistently embodies the values of sportsmanship and camaraderie. Denaya is enrolled in a specialized program in criminal justice at the technical high school. Her dedication to her field of study is evident through her academic achievements and active participation in related extracurricular activities. Denaya demonstrates a keen interest in understanding the complexities of the criminal justice system and shows a genuine commitment to making a positive impact in this field in the future.

Jimena Serech, Global Vision Christian School Broadfording: Jimena, a senior, is willing to serve whenever there is a need. She is an outstanding student aide, serving under various teachers within the school. Jimena often steps in as a cafeteria helper even though she has not been assigned that duty. She is friendly, caring and supportive of other students. Jimena is an honor roll student. She has been a part of the volunteer club.

Emily Notabartolo, Smithsburg High School: Emily, a junior, is an absolute rock star. She works hard in all of her classes and is the first to volunteer to help others. Emily is an active member of the Smithsburg Academic Leadership Team academy at Smithsburg High, where she volunteers time within school and for community activities. Emily does this while having a rigorous class schedule. Throughout the program, she works hard to help develop new student leaders and always finds ways to encourage her peers to do their best.

Harris Malik, Boonsboro High School: Harris, a senior, works hard in multiple Hagerstown Community College courses. He also is a peer tutor for freshman English class. Harris is an active member of Rho Kappa National Social Studies Honor Society. Harris is respectful and takes on leadership roles with gusto.

Braydon Younker, Hancock Middle Senior High School: Braydon is a hard-working, creative and self-motivated high school senior.In the realm of art, Braydon stands out for his exceptional talent and passion. He consistently goes above and beyond the requirements of art projects, producing work that is not only visually stunning but also deeply meaningful. Braydon's artwork reflects a rare level of compassion and conceptual depth, particularly evident in his latest piece addressing the environmental crisis. Through his art, Braydon advocates for the protection of trees and calls for an end to the exploitation of our natural world — a powerful statement from a student his age. Braydon also is actively involved in extracurricular activities like football, showcasing his well-rounded interests and commitment to both his academic and athletic pursuits.

