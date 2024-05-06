Herald-Mail Student of the Week: See this week's poll

The nominations for The Herald-Mail Student of the Week are in, and you can now vote for the week's top student on our website.

Voting is open on our website until noon on Thursday, May 9.

We will announce the winner at heraldmailmedia.com on Friday, May 10, and in the print edition on Sunday, May 12.

Local school administrators nominated students who have shown outstanding academic and school achievement, and provided the details on their accomplishments below.

More: See the current winner Herald-Mail Student of the Week: See this week's winner

To cast a vote, visit the poll at the bottom of this nominees list. If you don't see the poll, please refresh the page.

And the nominees for The Herald-Mail Student of the Week are ...

Jillian Zimmerman, Boonsboro High School: Jillian, a senior, has taken initiative with Rho Kappa, the National Social Studies Honor Society, to organize fundraising opportunities and "rally the troops" to support. She also represented Boonsboro High and Washington County as a page for the Maryland General Assembly. Jillian quietly does a lot for the school and peers without seeking recognition. She was recently honored with the title of Miss Teen Washington County.

Addison Crowder, St. Maria Goretti High School: Addison, a senior, displays her hard-working character through her academic excellence while managing a busy schedule. She is a four-year distinguished honors student, a member of the National Honor Society, and contributes to her school’s Student Government Association. Addison takes multiple Advanced Placement (AP) and honors level classes, as well as having earned college credits through Hagerstown Community College (HCC). Addison has played soccer and basketball all four years of high school, dedicating her time outside of school sports on a travel soccer team. She also works a part-time job, and has a prestigious internship as a psychology student at the local hospital. Her involvement in athletics and extracurriculars, along with her ability to maintain notable grades, makes her a well-rounded, driven individual. Addison plans to attend Salisbury University to study forensic psychology.

Jessica Franklin, South Hagerstown High School: Jessica, a senior, is a force to be reckoned with on and off the track. She had a stellar performance in indoor and outdoor track in the 100, 200, 55, and 300. Jessica is a founding member of the Black Student Union and a Committee Board member of the Women's Empowerment Club at South High. Jessica plans to attend HCC after graduation to major in radiology.

Geon Ko, Global Vision Christian School Broadfording: Geon, a senior, has maintained a GPA above 4.0 while taking rigorous classes. He is a strong student leader, serving as a student council member and president. Geon has participated in the taekwondo demonstration team for three years. He is an integral part of the DECA (Distributive Education Clubs of America) business club. Geon has been involved as a part of the worship team. Geon also tutors younger students at the school, helping them grasp concepts that are difficult for them to understand.

Chloe Wilson, Hancock Middle Senior High School: Chloe, a sophomore, isn't just another student; she's a force to be reckoned with academically. She consistently excels in honors-level coursework each year. School transforms into her dedicated training ground as she prepares for either collegiate studies in marine biology or for entering the workforce to work as an au pair. The moment the bell rings, Chloe dives in headfirst, meticulously dissecting concepts and persistently tackling challenges. Her focus and diligence are legendary among teachers and classmates alike. For that reason, she has been selected as a member of the National Honor Society and has been admitted to the Boyd J. Michael III Technical High School. On top of her studies, she helps out at a local restaurant, Sandy JAKS, after school. Chloe exemplifies a friendly and compassionate demeanor, consistently demonstrating her willingness to collaborate with peers and offer assistance in various circumstances.

Faith Hoffman, Boyd J. Michael III Technical High School: Faith, a senior, is a diligent and determined individual at the Academy of Health Professions. She will be graduating with her certified nursing assistant and certified clinical medical assistant certifications. She earned a position as a transport aide at Meritus Medical Center through the Apprenticeship Maryland program. Faith is actively involved in our school's Prom Committee, which recently organized a successful fundraising event. She volunteers at the school's Youth for Christ club and at the Reach cold weather shelter. With her academic strengths and community participation she can reach her goal of becoming a registered nurse.

Leah Howe, Smithsburg High School: Leah is one of the top students in the senior class. She is a member of the National Honor Society and the AVID college-readiness program. Leah is part of the soccer, indoor track and outdoor track programs. She is taking a variety of dual enrollment and AP courses at Smithsburg High. Leah is kind to her peers and teachers. Her blend of work ethic and passion have made her one of the most well-rounded students at Smithsburg and she plans to attend Salisbury University this fall. At the time her nomination was submitted in late April, Leah held the No. 7 time for the 100-meter hurdles in 1A in Maryland.

Kennedi Lawhorne, Williamsport High School: Kennedi, a junior, demonstrates what it means to be a well-rounded individual and have Wildcat pride. Kennedi has always maintained high academic honor. She has taken HCC dual enrollment coursework as well as AP courses. She works in the WCPS apprenticeship program as a reading tutor for an elementary school. Kennedi is an active member on the volleyball team and is a great role model for our students.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Herald-Mail Student of the Week poll for the week of May 6, 2024