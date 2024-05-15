Herald-Leader endorsement: Our choices for three Urban County Council seats.

Lexington Urban County Council primaries allow two candidates to move to November’s general election. This is a good thing because this time around, there are many solid contenders vying for the chance to work on our city’s many complicated issues, from affordable housing to traffic to safety.

Council District 1:

Tayna Fogle and Tyler Morton — Two years ago, we endorsed Fogle for her “energetic and longstanding advocacy on behalf of our most vulnerable citizens.” That has not changed in two years of work. Fogle is a valuable addition to council in her truth-telling about what’s really happening on Lexington’s streets and in her activism on behalf of he homeless and other marginalized populations.

Councilmember Tayna Fogle

Morton, who previously worked as a council aide, understands the many issues that affect the 1st District, and is a bright and energetic candidate. He works in healthcare and started a nonprofit that has helped numerous children in the district. Morton has been working hard on this campaign and deserves a look from voters in the race.

Tyler Morton

Council District 4:

Brenda Monarrez and Emma Curtis — Council member Monarrez had a rocky start to her first term because of health issues, but she has quickly grasped the intricacies of city government and is working on the minute details of traffic management, sidewalks and other detail work that constituents value. She has been a strong advocate for the Lexington police, working on efforts to incentivize more people to go into police training and improve supply lines to the force. She has also worked on ways to improve the odor problems around the West Hickman waste water treatment facility.

Brenda Monarrez

Emma Curtis is a shining star in the political firmament: We have long admired her advocacy and organizing efforts in Frankfort. Her grasp of the issues affecting the 4th Council District and Lexington more broadly is impressive, and she also knows how to work with people with very different mindsets to accomplish things.

Emma Curtis

Council District 7

Heather Hadi and Joseph Hale —With the retirement of Preston Worley, the 7th District opened up to a field of four solid candidates. We are endorsing immigration lawyer Heather Hadi and Joseph Hale for the for the specificity of the issues they have worked on, and the understanding they have of the district and insights they will bring to council. They will both have a steep learning curve for the complexities of city government, but are well up to the task.

As a single mother of two with her own law firm, Hadi is concerned with transportation and affordable housing, particularly the lack of in-fill development. She wants to see more development to easing the housing crunch, but not a rash approach that will further hurt Fayette county farmland with suburban sprawl. She is also committed to public safety, working with Lexington police to get illegal guns off the street.

Heather A. Hadi

Joseph Hale walks the walk when it comes to his community: A pastor in his church, he has been instrumental with a group called Boys to Men, which helps mentor young males into school, sports and success. As the IT coordinator for the Emergency Response and Preparedness Branch of the state’s Department for Public Health, Hale is also capable of getting to the heart of the systems that run our city for such issues as better traffic flow and more affordable housing for District 7 residents.

Joseph Hale