Herald-Banner papers earn Texas Press Association honors

Jun. 24—The Herald-Banner and its sister publication the Royse City Herald-Banner combined for 17 awards — including six top honors — at the Saturday conclusion of the Texas Press Association's annual convention held in College Station.

The Herald-Banner claimed eight awards in its semi-weekly division and the Royse City Herald-Banner brought home nine in its weekly division competing against newspapers from across the state.

Topping the honors as first-place winners for the Herald-Banner were Kent Miller for editorial writing, Travis Hairgrove for news photography and the 2023 End Zone football preview magazine produced by David Claybourn. Other Herald-Banner recognition included second place in sports photography by Claybourn and third place for column writing by Miller, feature photography by Laurie White King and page design by Warren Morrison. The Herald-Banner also placed third in the sweepstakes standings in its division.

The Royse City Herald-Banner garnered the top two awards in its division — first place in general excellence as the best newspaper in Texas for its size and in the sweepstakes standings. The Royse City edition also won first in feature writing by Miller.

Other honbors for Royse City were second place in column and editorial writing by Miller, in feature photography by White King and page design by Morrison. White King also placed third in news photography and Morrison took fourth in headline writing.

Both the Herald-Banner and the Royse City Herald-Banner are part of CNHI's North Texas Group that also consists of the Cleburne Times Review, the Weatherford Democrat and the Gainesville Register, along with the Rockwall County Herald-Banner.

Cleburne (seven awards), Weatherford (three) and Gainesville (two) combined for a dozen TPA awards, including the Times Review taking first for best magazine. The Rockwall County Herald-Banner is not a TPA member.